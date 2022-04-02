Charlie Bird ‘amazed’ by support as hundreds join him on Croagh Patrick for Climb with Charlie

Charlie Bird at the base of Croagh Patrick behind ahead of the Climb With Charlie fundraising event. Picture; Gerry Mooney.

“Inspirational” Charlie Bird has said he is amazed by the support as he started his climb of Croagh Patrick this morning.

Over €1m has been raised for charity already as thousands of people around the country take part in Climb With Charlie.

The former RTÉ broadcaster (72) was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last year and is doing the climb in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Over 150 climbs are taking place across Ireland simultaneously today as part of the fundraising drive.

Charlie is hopeful the event can be a day of national celebration.

He said he has been blown away by the support he has received from all over the world.

“I’m really looking forward to it and have been amazed by how people have gotten behind this,” he said as he started off on his climb shortly after 10am.

His wife Claire said: “It is a beautiful morning, we have been overwhelmed by all the support.

“Charlie has helped to bring all these people together for a good cause and we are very grateful.”

Among those setting off on the climb was architect Dermot Bannon who said it was a day that would make you proud to be Irish.

“It was very emotional and powerful to see how Charlie has gone about this.

“I’m very privileged to be here, it’s a big national event.

“I think today is all about a united country standing behind people who are suffering in silence.”

Singer Daniel O’Donnell revealed it was his first time climbing the mountain.

“It is amazing what Charlie has achieved on such a difficult day,” he said.

“It’s mind blowing how he has made something so positive out of his diagnosis.

“We’ll sing Hail glory of St Patrick at the top,” he added.

Also taking part in the climb was Stephen Sheridan from Cavan town who arrived at The Reek with nine friends.

He said he was climbing the mountain for his sister Collette who is battling breast cancer.

“I was touched by what he said on The Late Late. I wanted to climb to show support for my sister.

“I lost my mother Anna May and my sister Rosaleen sadly from brain tumours.

“Every family in the country is touched by illness and we’re doing it for them.”

Meanwhile local man Martin Gill from Murrisk had already climbed the mountain as many were setting off and his family arrived to welcome him at the bottom.

“I wanted to do it for solidarity,” he said. “I started at 6am but it got a lot of busier as I came down.

“My three children were waiting for me at the bottom with my wife which was lovely.”

Fine Gael TD Michael Ring hailed "the difficult climb” Charlie was doing as ‘inspirational’.

He told the Irish Independent: “Charlie has touched the hearts of many people throughout the country.

“He has given a lift to the charitable organisations and any family that are going through adversity at the moment.

“He’s a brave man and will get a great Mayo welcome.“

Many well-knows faces were seen at the bottom of the mountain this morning outside Westport including RTÉ’s George Lee, TV presenter Baz Ashmawy and Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly.

George said “a bird doesn’t fly with one wing” and said the “support of the Irish people is the second wing that will help Charlie up the mountain”.

“It’s so important that the day goes well for Charlie, his energy and positivity is incredible. It is so impressive.”

Fundraisers are taking place worldwide in places such as the US, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Charlie intends to light five candles at the summit, including for those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and for his friend, cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan.

The other candles are for those who have a terminal illness, those with their own mountains to climb or adversity to face and for everyone who helped in the battle against the pandemic.

A local pipe band will play on the mountain.

Vicky Phelan had hoped to take part in the climb alongside Charlie and, she said that while she could not be there in person, she would be there in spirit.

Family members, including her father and mother, her sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews and friends, are undertaking the climb on her behalf.

The idea to climb the iconic mountain was revealed by Charlie when he appeared on The Late Late Show in January and has captured the public’s attention since.

U2 frontman Bono has released a special version of the U2 track I'll Go Crazy If I Don't Go Crazy Tonight named Crazy Mountain for the Climb With Charlie.

The RTÉ orchestra recorded a charity single Shine A Light for Charlie who worked for the national broadcaster for 38 years.

Charlie has now lost his voice and communicates through technology that has cloned his speech which Irish people recognise from his long career in the public eye.



