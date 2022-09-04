Charity watchdog drops £13m legal fight against former trustees alleged to have misappropriated huge amounts of money

A regulator has dropped a legal case to retrieve £13m it said was “misappropriated” by the former trustees of a housing charity.

In 2012, the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland launched an investigation into Victoria Housing Estates Limited (VHE) following concerns about its financial management, which owned around 400 properties in Belfast and surrounding areas.

A subsequent report highlighted a raft of issues, including a claim that more than £13m of the charity’s assets had been advanced to various companies in which trustee Derek Tughan had an interest.

The report also alleged unrecorded loans in excess of £100,000 had been made to a relative of Mr Tughan’s and an employee of an unrelated private business of Mr Tughan’s, for which no repayments had been received by VHE.

It also alleged an employee received a monthly salary to chauffeur Mr Tughan and work on another of his businesses and claimed the charity paid all the costs of London properties used exclusively by Mr Tughan and his family.

As a result of the investigation, the commission removed Mr Tughan and other VHE trustees, appointing a new board to run the charity.

The watchdog also launched a case in the High Court in an effort to retrieve the charity’s money. However, a commission spokesperson told the Sunday Independent it had taken the “difficult decision” to drop the long-running case because they believed the former trustees would be unable to pay back the money.

“Earlier this year a settlement was agreed between the commission, VHE and its former charity trustees,” the spokesperson said.

“The terms of the settlement see an end to the commission’s pursuit for restitution from the defendants. The commission made this difficult decision so as to not expend further public money on a case where the repayment sought is believed to be beyond the defendants’ current means.”

Mr Tughan told the the Sunday Independent he did not wish to comment and regarded the matter closed.

The commission published a statutory inquiry report last month into the final details of the case against VHE which said all those named in the document, including Mr Tughan, had been given an opportunity to comment on its findings.

It states he “made no admissions in the context of the settlement between the parties” and does not agree or accept the findings of the Charity Commission that there was “poor governance or financial management” of VHE.

The Holywood-based housing organisation was set up in the 1950s by Mr Tughan’s father Fred as an industrial and provident society, an organisation which runs a business either as a co-operative or for the benefit of the community.

VHE’s objectives, the organisation stated, were to provide housing for people in need “upon terms appropriate to their means” and for people with disabilities.

In an interview with the BBC in 2016, Mr Tughan said he converted the companies into charitable status in the mid-1980s to avoid paying tax on profits. However, as a result of receiving charity status, VHE’s accounts were opened up to scrutiny by the commission.

In a report published last year, the new VHE trustees said the previous management team had left the charity in a “very precarious position, including the state of many of its properties”.

They decided to transfer the majority of the housing stock to social housing organisation, Choice Housing Association, which has carried out extensive repairs to the properties. The remaining VHE houses were bought by the tenants.

The Charity Commission spokesperson said the end of the legal case brought a “long-awaited resolution” to tenants.

“They have been given an assurance as to the future of their homes thanks to a £28m investment programme from Choice Housing Association,” they said.

“Under the investment programme, VHE tenants have had the option to move to Choice Housing under a long-term and secure social tenancy agreement.

"In this option, Choice Housing took ownership of the properties with each home receiving significant and much needed refurbishment.

“Those who did not wish to move to a Choice Housing tenancy were offered the opportunity to purchase the property through an application process.”

Roger Courtney, chair of the current VHE board, told the Sunday Independent it was planned the charity would be dissolved “as soon as practicable, hopefully in the next few months”.

“We are legally required, on dissolution, to distribute any assets that remain to other charities in Northern Ireland registered with the Charity Commission with similar objects to VHE, so that is what we intend to do,” said Mr Courtney.​​​