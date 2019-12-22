Charity warns more elderly face risk of homelessness this Christmas
A leading charity has warned of an increased risk of elderly people becoming homeless after it supported 1,700 housing cases in 2019.
Alone, a national organisation that aims to empower the elderly, said it currently has 250 older people on its waiting list.
The charity has called on the Government to take action, saying many older people will be spending Christmas in emergency accommodation, in unsuitable housing conditions, or in the knowledge that they have notices to quit their rented accommodation.
"The Summary of Social Housing Assessments for 2018 released in recent weeks has shown that the number of people aged 70 and over applying for social housing has increased by 9.9pc in just one year," Alone CEO Sean Moynihan said.
He added: "This year we have worked with more and more people in their 70s and 80s receiving notices to quit who find themselves with nowhere to go. Some of the older people we work with will be spending Christmas in B&Bs and unsecure forms of accommodation."
He concluded: "If anyone has concerns for themselves, an older person they know, or if they would like to donate to support older people who are experiencing these difficulties, they can contact us on 0818 222 024."
Sunday Independent
