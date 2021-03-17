Charity condemns organisers of anti-lockdown protests encouraging attendees to use homeless hostels

A Dublin charity has condemned organisers of anti-lockdown protests who encouraged attendees to book into homeless hostels in order to avoid fines from gardaí.

In an anti-lockdown group, one member said: “For people travelling to Dublin for the protests, if you go to homelessdublin.ie ring the homeless free phone number and they will book you into a homeless hostel for few nights.”

The member added that protestors should do this so they “cannot be fined” as when gardaí ask for an address they will have one within 5km.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), that runs the service mentioned, said they strongly condemn this behaviour.

“The DRHE strongly condemns the posts on social media suggesting people coming to Dublin to participate in protests, use the homeless Freephone to get free accommodation,” a spokesperson said.

"The freephone operates 365 days a year and provides a vital service for people at risk of rough sleeping and the suggestion that it could be abused in such a fashion is abhorrent.

“Our staff are working throughout the day and will be comprehensively assessing any new presentations to homeless services, we will continue to monitor the situation.

“We are working closely with all outreach teams and day services to ensure that any vulnerable people at risk of rough sleeping will be provided with accommodation.”

The person who sent the message in the anti-lockdown group added that if protestors book into homeless accommodation that they won’t be taking it from someone in need.

"Dublin city centre has masses of empty accommodation,” they said.

"They will put people into B&B’s when they run out of space. You're not taking a bed from someone else. hey just source more accommodation.”

Dublin-based charity Street Link Homeless Support said it was “dismayed and shocked” to learn of the suggestion from the anti-lockdown group.

Posting to Facebook, the charity wrote: “The homeless services are stretched beyond capacity and this is a further strain placed on the services.

"We are extremely concerned that this could seriously jeopardise genuine homeless people from accessing beds, as well as creating stricter measures regarding access to homeless services for genuine homeless people from outside Dublin.

“Saddened and concerned that people could think this is a legitimate way to protest. Taking beds and food from the homeless!”

