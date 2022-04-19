Charity appeals for donations of Easter eggs for children in direct provision

Some of the donations the Muslim Sisters of Éire received last year

A homelessness support charity has appealed to the public for donations of leftover Easter eggs to provide to children in direct provision across the country.

The Muslim Sisters of Éire (MSOE) is an independent group of Muslim women living in Ireland who volunteer their time to providing support to vulnerable women and those in need.

The vice chairperson of MSOE, Aisha Ali, said people can drop off donations to the charity’s office in Dundrum throughout the week and they will be distributed to direct provision centres around the country which are used to house asylum seekers.

“We do this every year,” she said. “A lot of people do get a lot of Easter eggs as gifts and they have leftovers, and we do a call-out and get people to drop them into our office in Dundrum. We take all of these and deliver them to children in direct provision centres across Ireland.

“Children don’t mind chocolate, they don’t care if Easter’s over, it’s just chocolate at the end of the day. We have a toy drive at the moment as well so we’re hoping to bring down toys and goodie bags to the direct provision centres.”

Ms Ali said the charity will start delivering Easter eggs to different direct provision centres across the country from next week.

“The month of Ramadan is coming to an end for Muslims who are fasting across the world and there are a lot of children in direct provision centres who won’t be able to observe it as they do. So, we’re hoping to go down with some presents and goodie bags along with the chocolates,” she said.

Ms Ali added that giving children an Easter egg is a small gesture that could put a smile on their face.

“We’re hoping to get as many leftover Easter eggs as possible. I think people don’t realise the exact situation they’re in, they get about €20 a week so it’s way down the list of priorities to get that so I think it’s not a big deal, but I think it is important for us to be able to bring a smile to those children’s faces if we can,” she said.

She added: “We tend to forget that there are a lot of children in the direct provision centres.”