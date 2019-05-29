EVENING commuters are facing long delays this evening following an oil spill near the village of Slane, Co Meath.

EVENING commuters are facing long delays this evening following an oil spill near the village of Slane, Co Meath.

Chaos for commuters after oil spill on busy N2

Gardai and emergency services are currently on the scene of the spill on the northbound lane of the N2 motorway near the village.

The spill around 6pm tonight has led to tailbacks towards Slane from Collon and delays heading into Ashbourne on the Dublin Road, according to AA Roadwatch.

AA Roadwatch urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching the area.

Traffic restrictions are currently in place with gardai directing traffic at the scene.

However the incident has not led to any collisions or injuries, according to the garda press office.

Online Editors