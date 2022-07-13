Changes to hate crime legislation will make it easier to secure prosecutions

Changes have been made to the Government’s hate crime bill amid fears the initial version would make it too hard to secure a prosecution.

The updated legislation will add a “demonstration test”, where prosecutors can rely on the use of hostile or prejudiced slurs, gestures or symbols at the time of offending.

A previous version of the heads of the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Crime) Bill 2022 did not include such a test, instead only including a much harder “motivation test”.

This would have required proof of someone’s subjective motivation for committing an offence – what was in their mind at that exact moment.

The legislation is long awaited as Ireland does not currently have specific laws dealing with hate crime.

The addition of a “demonstration test” was recommended by the Oireachtas Justice Committee earlier this year.

The committee concluded it would make the new laws stronger and improve the prospects of prosecutions.

A statement issued by the Department of Justice confirmed Justice Minister Helen McEntee would be amending her approach to the forthcoming bill to make it easier to secure prosecutions and convictions for crimes motivated by hate.

A research report published by the department outlining approaches to hate crime in other jurisdictions found that those whose threshold relies on demonstrations of hatred were more successful in terms of the level of prosecutions and convictions.

Legislation in England and Wales covers both motivation and demonstration of hatred as the threshold for proving hate crimes. However, the report found that the motivation test was hardly ever relied upon in that jurisdiction, with the focus of prosecutions falling on the easier to prove demonstration of hostility aspect of the threshold.

In its statement, the department said the initial intention was to keep a relatively high threshold for conviction of a hate crime, given the serious repercussions for having a hate crime on someone’s record.

“However, the minister has now concluded that motivation alone in proving hate-crime offences can be

difficult to establish and therefore might not result in a conviction,” it said.

“Minister McEntee has therefore decided to include a ‘demonstration test’ in addition to a ‘motivation test’.

“A demonstration test means simply that a perpetrator demonstrates hatred towards a member of a protected group/characteristic at the time of an offence being committed. This might involve, for example, the use of hostile or prejudiced slurs, gestures, other symbols or graffiti at the time of offending.”

The department said that in practice, this would mean the prosecution would not necessarily have to get inside the mind of a perpetrator to prove the crime.

The new law will legislate for hate crimes by creating new, aggravated forms of certain existing criminal offences, where those offences are motivated by prejudice against a protected characteristic such as race, colour, nationality, religion, ethnic or national origin, sexual orientation, gender and disability.

The aggravated offences will generally carry an enhanced penalty compared to the ordinary offence.