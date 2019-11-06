'Challenges are real' - RTÉ to slash 200 jobs with some of biggest TV and radio stars to get 15pc pay cut
- Highest paid contracted presenters to get 15pc cut
- 200 jobs to go in 2020
- Staff to be briefed on looming changes tomorrow
Some of RTÉ's biggest stars are set to have their pay cut by 15pc with 200 staff set to lose their jobs in a massive overhaul as the national broadcaster looks to reduce costs significantly.
RTE said it needs to reduce staff numbers by 200 in 2020.
It said that top-contracted on-air presenters will see their fees reduced by 15pc
Staff will be briefed personally on the looming changes tomorrow.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
In a statement tonight, RTÉ said its executive board will take a 10pc reduction in pay and the RTÉ board will waive its fees.
Among a number of cost-cutting arrangements the RTÉ Guide is for sale with the broadcaster set to close its digital radio stations.
These stations include RTÉ 2XM, RTÉ Pulse, RTÉ Gold, RTÉjr Radio and RTÉ Radio 1 Extra.
RTÉ Aertel will also cease to exist, while the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra will transfer to the National Concert Hall.
Among the highest paid presenters at RTÉ are Ryan Tubridy, Ray D'Arcy, Joe Duffy, Marian Finucane and Miriam O'Callaghan - who are among their highest earners.
D’Arcy was the only high earning presenter who said recently he is prepared to take a pay cut from his €450,000-a-year salary.
RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said "the challenges in front of us are real" and that "we are in a fight - a fight to sustain a viable public media in Ireland".
"Our intention was to brief staff in full this week. However, given the sad passing of our colleague Gay Byrne, a decision was taken to postpone until next week. With so much detail now in the public domain, our first priority was to contact all staff immediately with an update on the revised strategy, and plans. Below is the plan in summary," Ms Forbes said.
The broadcaster said it must reduce projected costs by €60m between 2020 and 2023.
The statement said that RTÉ will consult with staff and unions on a number of initiatives to include pay freezes, tiered pay reductions, review of benefit and work practice reforms.
"But RTÉ does have a plan, which we are confident can address many of the challenges we face and bring Ireland’s national public broadcaster to stability," Ms Forbes said.
"However, Government needs to act to ensure there is a future for public service media in Ireland. I am clear about what role RTÉ should play in Irish life, but I am also clear that we cannot do it unless Government fixes the TV Licence system. We shouldn’t be under any illusions; we are in a fight – a fight to sustain a viable public media in Ireland.”
“We remain in discussions with Government. We are doing all we can to return RTÉ to a stable financial position, but we will not be able to reinvent public media for future generations, nor fulfill our remit, without immediate reform of the TV Licence system," she added.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Cash-strapped RTÉ plans to spend €350,000 on hotels for 'celebrities' appearing on shows
- RTÉ paints itself into a corner as sale of artwork 'will raise just €450,000'
- We can no longer continue as we are, RTE boss warns
- Samantha McCaughren: 'The time for kid gloves in Montrose is over'
- Ray D'Arcy vows to 'take a pay cut' as RTÉ director warns staff of financial situation
- RTÉ's hopes of increase in funding killed off by Brexit, warns Minister for Communications
- RTÉ may sell off €1.2m studio amid calls to cut salaries of top stars to ease crisis
- 'Short-sighted' - Cash-strapped RTÉ forced to put works of art up for sale
- Pat Stacey: RTE has to take some of the blame for its financial peril