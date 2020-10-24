Chairpersons of two Green Party affiliate groups resign claiming they have been ‘ignored, bullied and harassed’

The chairpersons of two Green Party affiliate groups have resigned in a joint letter claiming they have been “ignored, bullied and harassed”.

Tara Gilsenan, the Chairperson of Young Greens and Tiernan Mason, the Chairperson of Queer Greens, resigned from their positions and left the Green Party last night.

In a joint letter shared on social media, they state that they have realised that their “efforts” to make a difference and to hold the party to account have been “in vain”.

“We had hoped that we could fight to make a difference and to hold the Green Party to account, but in our short time as Chairpersons, we have realised that our efforts have been in vain and that the concerns we have raised have been going unheeded.

Read More

“We have been overlooked, left out, ignored, bullied and harassed by members and elected representatives of the party. Seeing as we are unable to make the difference we sought to, we are resigning with immediate effect,” the letter reads.

They urged “remaining elected officials” to “remember who put you where you are; those who voted for ‘people and the planet’ are outraged at your actions”.

I resigned as @younggreens chairperson tonight and left the @greenparty_ie. I have outlined here, with @tiarnenm, my reasons for doing so. Seeing as elected representatives of the Party ignore us except to like tweets attacking us, perhaps this will get their attention: pic.twitter.com/aNq9wjWidM — Tara Nic Giolla SeanÃ¡in (@taragilsenan) October 23, 2020

The letter adds that “history will not be kind to the Green Party as it stands, especially if you continue to drive away the people who rebuilt the party after you burned it down the last time”.

Their resignations come after the Dáil passed the Mother and Baby Homes Bill on Thursday by 78 votes to 67, with some minor ministerial amendments — after all amendments from opposition parties were refused.

Critics of the Commission of Investigation (Mother and Baby Homes and certain related Matters) Records Act say it will result in the archive of the commission into mother and baby homes being sealed for 30 years, while Green Party

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman denies this, and says he is acting to avoid the records being sealed.

The bill is one of the issues mentioned in the letter penned by the two Chairpersons.

“While we understand the constraints that come with being the smallest party in a coalition, we have found ourselves dismayed to see our elected representatives vote against Party policy, even outside the constraints of the Programme for Government, again and again.

“We have fought against the Party voting for evictions during a pandemic, against sealing the Mother and Baby Home documents, against rushing a lacklustre Climate bill through and against voting against our own policies in general.

“We have not been successful,” the letter adds.

Independent.ie has contacted the Green Party for comment.

Read More

Online Editors