Ceremonies to mark centenary of outbreak of Civil War and death of Michael Collins

IRELAND will attempt to salvage key elements of the Decade of Centenaries programme after the Covid-19 pandemic played havoc with numerous public events over the past two years.

The pandemic hit multiple public events planned for 2020 and 2021 – key centenary dates for the War of Independence - by limiting public attendance and forcing many ceremonies to be held online.

Now, major public ceremonies will proceed over the coming weeks to mark the outbreak of the Civil War which began with the shelling of the Four Courts in Dublin in June 1922 as well as the fatal ambush of General Michael Collins in west Cork on August 22 that year.

Major events are also planned for next year to mark the May 24 centenary of anti-Treaty forces being ordered to 'dump arms' and suspend all military operations, marking the end of the bitter conflict.

Read More

The centenary of the death of Collins will represent the largest ceremony staged at Béal na mBláth for over 80 years.

Cork County Council is now working with the Department of Defence, the Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Culture to restore the Béal na mBláth ambush site to its 1920s status - and the centenary event will feature the famous 'Sliabh na mBan' Rolls-Royce armoured car that was accompanying Collins’ convoy that day.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will also open a landmark four-day national conference on the Civil War in Cork.

The conference, which will be staged at University College Cork (UCC) from June 15-18, will feature over 130 experts who will reflect on the bitter conflict that coloured Irish politics for decades.

Organisers said the conference will not feature a single, agreed narrative on the conflict or a sense of "closure”. Instead, it will attempt to gather on going academic research into the civil war and “meaningful engagements with a difficult and traumatic time”.

Speakers will deliver 20-minute papers addressing all aspects of the war including international comparisons, global contexts, military conflict, civilian trauma, gender roles, labour militancy, state violence, military strategy, propaganda, memory, ideology, agrarian unrest, prison experiences, the Military Archives, and the Beyond 2022 Project.

UCC President John O'Halloran said it will prove a landmark event.

"This major conference marks a new chapter in the Decade of Centenaries, as our reflections move on from Ireland’s hard-fought independence to a new contemplation of an internal struggle that divided families and friends."

Dr Mervyn O'Driscoll, Head of the School of History at UCC, said their aim was to promote the widest possible engagement.

"UCC is committed to making its historical scholarship accessible to the broader community. This four-day conference intends to bring Irish Civil War history to a broad audience in order to help better inform the debates which are sure to emerge throughout this final stage of the Decade of Centenaries."

Meanwhile, Mayor of Cork Councillor Gillian Coughlan said the works at Béal na mBláth are very exciting. The site will be restored to reveal its heritage value in the most sensitive and appropriate manner, serving as a legacy thereafter of the centenary itself.

A design for the project has been developed by key experts in archaeological historic landscapes, memorial historic landscapes, historical analysis of the battlefield and ambush area, and drawing from an historic landscape assessment.

It will also feature traffic calming measures, additional car parking and road renewals.

“Thanks to our partners, Cork County Council, in consultation with the local Béal na mBláth Commemoration Committee, will develop a project that is both sensitive and features minimal intervention but will increase the memorial's legibility and that of its context," she said.

"Through quality design, the Beal na mBláth project will reveal and re-establish this historic route through our heritage landscape. The site's historical

authenticity and integrity will be maintained while ensuring this national monument remains a legacy for future generations.”

A key element of the project is to allow visitors to experience the landscape and get an accurate feel for what it was like in 1922.