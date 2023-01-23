CEO of Peter McVerry Trust Pat Doyle to step down after 18 years in position

The CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle has confirmed his intention to resign as CEO later this year, after 18 years in the position.

Appointed in 2005, Mr Doyle has overseen the organisation’s transition from a small charity providing homeless and addiction services to a national organisation supporting over 12,000 people per year.

The charity is now active in 28 of the 31 local authorities across Ireland.

Announcing his decision Mr Doyle said: “I have been extremely privileged to be the CEO of Peter McVerry Trust since 2005. The role is one that I am proud to have held and it has been an absolutely fantastic experience to work alongside Fr Peter McVerry, the participants, staff and the Chairpersons and the wider members of the Board of Directors and Committee members.

“I want to pay a special thank you to my wife and my two children for their patience and support in what has been a demanding role for so many years. My plan now is to return to my original work in the sector which will see me work on a one to one basis with clients.”

Mr Doyle said when he was first asked to become CEO the goal was to build an organisation that could sustain Peter McVerry’s work and vision and ensure that it reached a point were it no longer was reliant on any one person for its future.

“When I was asked to become CEO both Peter and I were very clear on our ethos and values and that ultimately the organisation needed to be able to stand on its own two feet.

"I feel the time is right for both me and the organisation to take this step. The charity has a a highly experienced and hugely committed Senior Management Team working under a diverse and broad ranging Board of Directors and our Chair Deirdre-Ann Barr.”

Founder of the trust, Fr Peter McVerry said: “Personally I want to thank Pat for the enormous contribution he has made to the lives of vulnerable people. He has always ensured that the charity has been well placed to respond to the needs of people on the margins. He has delivered time and again always working on the next project or service that would help those in need.

“His time as CEO has seen the charity totally transformed into a national organisation helping thousands of people each year whilst continuing to deliver in alignment with its original ethos and values. I want to wish Pat well in the coming months and in his future endeavours.”

Deirdre-Ann Barr, Chair of Peter McVerry Trust’s Board of Directors added: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, our committee members, and all the staff and participants in Peter McVerry Trust I want to offer a sincere thank you to Pat for his immense contribution to the Peter McVerry Trust and the sector. It is clear to everyone that Pat has played a hugely positive role over the last 18 years and has developed the organisation to a point where it delivers day in and day out right across Ireland for people on the margins.

"It is undoubtedly a huge loss to the organisation but Pat has achieved the fundamental objective set by the Board of Peter McVerry Trust in that he is leaving the charity in a place that ensures it is no longer reliant on any one person and will continue its work far into the future.”

Concluding Mr Doyle said: “I want to acknowledge the support of the public, the statutory sector as well as colleagues in the voluntary sector and to thank them for their partnership. I have engaged with many different Ministers in the years as CEO across not just housing and homeless but also, children, justice, health and education and I want to thank all those Ministers for their time and engagement.

"I will be continuing with my involvement in the Housing Commission and the Judicial Conduct Committee.”

The Chair of the Board of Peter McVerry Trust has confirmed that the organisation will shortly commence a process to appoint Mr Doyle’s successor as CEO of Peter McVerry Trust and to ensure a smooth transition.