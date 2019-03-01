Centra having half price bread sale to mark Storm Emma 'panniversary'

CENTRA is having a half price sale on bread today to make one year since the Beast from the East hit Ireland.

CENTRA is having a half price sale on bread today to make one year since the Beast from the East hit Ireland.

With temperatures hitting a balmy 17C this week, it's a big contrast to just a year ago when Ireland experienced heavy snowfall during Storm Emma.

With a red weather warning temporarily in place and many roads impassable, most households stocked up on essentials, sparking fears of a bread shortage

Centra decided to honour the 'panniversary' by cutting the cost of their Brennans Half Pan to just 50c for today only.

A post on the supermarket franchise's Facebook account read: "To celebrate The Panniversary of Storm Emma we’re slicing the price off Brennans Bread Half Pan. Was €1.29. Offer valid Fri 1st Mar.

"When they’re gone they’re gone! #thepanniversary #armabreaddon #stormemma #BeastFromTheEast"

Online Editors