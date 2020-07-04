Celia and the giant cutlery campaign that failed to cut it

The sudden appearance of giant forks and spoons on the streets of Limerick has baffled locals. Among the questions have been, ''where did they come from?'', "who thought they were a good idea?'' and ''how much has it all cost?''

Citizens woke up last Friday morning to find colossal cutlery tied to poles along Thomas Street and Bedford Row in the city centre.

When it emerged that the displays were an effort by the local council to encourage people to return to the city's restaurants and cafes after the long Covid lockdown, some denounced them as "tacky" and a waste of public funding.

Nearby, on the banks of the Shannon, a table and two chairs several metres tall - perhaps suitable for a couple of social distancing giants - has drawn more funny looks.

The big forks and spoons lining the streets prompted critics into taking to social media. Some wanted to know if it was the idea of the newly appointed Limerick city centre revitalisation manager Celia Larkin, the former partner of Bertie Ahern. Contacted by the Sunday Independent, she immediately referred all questions to the council's communications staff.

The communications department then stated that the giant cutlery would all be removed after just three days.

The barrage of online criticism included expressions of disappointment that the city could not come up with a more innovative way of attracting people into the city centre.

Independent councillor Elisa O'Donovan was among numerous sceptics who took to Twitter to criticise the council's ideas, which include free parking on Saturdays.

"I certainly did not approve the free parking on Saturdays and giant forks. This is actually the exact opposite of everything that has been discussed in the last few weeks," she declared.

Another local said the giant cutlery "just proves Limerick Council haven't the slightest iota about what Limerick needs/wants. It's a cheap, crass gimmicky stunt with all the subtlety of a Tasmanian Devil."

A local pub's Twitter account quipped: "Visit Limerick, spooning and forking guaranteed."

Some wondered why the more usual pairing of a fork and knife was not used. It is believed giant knives could have been seen as a PR own goal, given successful efforts to distance Limerick from an unwelcome and unfair tag once attached to the city after assaults involving knives.

Local resident Nigel Dugdale, a well-known advocate for the city centre, said he was "very disappointed" with the fork and spoon initiative. He has been hoping for a major effort to enhance the city's public realm to standards seen in European cities of similar size.

In recent times, the council launched a €700,000 branding campaign, which was well received. Developed by the international agency M&C Saatchi, it is aimed at promoting the city nationally and internationally. Its slogan is ''Limerick: Atlantic Edge, European Embrace''.

"I just felt a giant fork and spoon tied to a pole was tacky. People have been hopeful of seeing something much classier to promote the city," Nigel Dugdale said.

Denis Tierney, information officer with Limerick City and County Council, defended the initiative, saying: "We are trying to reanimate the city like every other city is doing. It was a nod to the reopening of cafes and restaurants in Limerick. It is just for the weekend." The displays will be dismantled tomorrow and he insisted they were not being removed prematurely. He declined to reveal the cost.

The appointment of Celia Larkin as the city centre's revitalisation manager was reported in March. After the break-up of her relationship with the former taoiseach some years ago, she opened a number of beauty salons and later earned degrees at the University of Limerick and University College, London.

Denis Tierney said a Shop Limerick campaign was launched by the council in April. It helped to promote 200 Limerick businesses online during the Covid crisis through its website and it was "quite successful".

He said culture and arts staff have been working on the "reanimation" of the city.

On criticism of the giant forks and spoons, Tierney said: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. If some people don't like it, we will have to listen to their concerns."