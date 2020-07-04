| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Celia and the giant cutlery campaign that failed to cut it

BIG IDEA: The giant table and chairs by the river Shannon. Pic: Don Moloney Expand
Fork and spoons on Limerick lamp posts. Pic: Don Moloney Expand

Close

BIG IDEA: The giant table and chairs by the river Shannon. Pic: Don Moloney

BIG IDEA: The giant table and chairs by the river Shannon. Pic: Don Moloney

Don Moloney

Fork and spoons on Limerick lamp posts. Pic: Don Moloney

Fork and spoons on Limerick lamp posts. Pic: Don Moloney

Don Moloney

/

BIG IDEA: The giant table and chairs by the river Shannon. Pic: Don Moloney

Alan O'Keeffe

The sudden appearance of giant forks and spoons on the streets of Limerick has baffled locals. Among the questions have been, ''where did they come from?'', "who thought they were a good idea?'' and ''how much has it all cost?''

Citizens woke up last Friday morning to find colossal cutlery tied to poles along Thomas Street and Bedford Row in the city centre.

When it emerged that the displays were an effort by the local council to encourage people to return to the city's restaurants and cafes after the long Covid lockdown, some denounced them as "tacky" and a waste of public funding.