CCTV ‘not a silver bullet but needs fixing’, horse racing chiefs told in doping controversy

Horse Racing Ireland management were advised CCTV would not have been a “silver bullet” in a doping controversy but that it would “distort [their] message” if it was not addressed.

They were also advised they needed to work on “honing those key messages” in dealing with the fallout from a high-profile nobbling case, internal emails reveal.

The horse Viking Hoard had tested positive for a fast-acting sedative at over 100 times the screening limit as part of an elaborate betting sting that ended up being linked back to a mystery individual with connections to match fixing. The horse’s trainer, Charles Byrnes, was suspended for six months for leaving the horse unattended but has always insisted he had nothing to do with what transpired.

Records from Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) reveal how the State agency used high-profile PR firm Teneo to deal with the controversy as senior officials were given mock interviews to “stress-test answers” they would give in media appearances. Emails warned that the doping case had caused not just serious reputational harm but also “potential financial damage” to the horse racing industry.

In the aftermath of the case, HRI faced extensive questioning about why CCTV was not available at the stables in Tramore Racecourse in Waterford. Briefings said HRI found the doping as “sickening” as anybody else but that installing cameras at stables would not necessarily have stopped the doping. However, one internal email said the issue needed to be dealt with: “We know it’s not the silver bullet, but it will distort any message we want to deliver if it’s not fixed.”

HRI also said they should make it clear it would not be a case of “as you were” or “nothing to see here”, according to the internal emails.

The doping of the horse occurred in October 2018. Viking Hoard was pulled up after running “conspicuously badly” during a hurdle race at Tramore. The incident only came to light early this year when the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board announced a six-month suspension for the horse’s trainer Charles Byrnes. It was not alleged that Mr Byrnes had anything to do with the doping of the horse, or any connection to the betting manipulation that took place.

In a statement, an HRI spokesperson said: “A contract for the provision of PR services was awarded to Teneo… and involves the provision of public relations, public, and corporate consultancy services.

"[With regard to the] Viking Hoard case, we have nothing to add to the records supplied.”

Sunday Independent