CCTV key to probe after woman allegedly raped on St Stephen's night

Gardaí investigating the alleged rape of a young woman in a Co Mayo town are examining CCTV footage from the area.

Gardaí investigating the alleged rape of a young woman in a Co Mayo town are examining CCTV footage from the area.

The alleged victim - who is in her 20s - told gardaí she was raped in the early hours of Thursday morning after leaving a St Stephen's night event in a Castlebar nightclub.

The young woman went to Castlebar garda station with a relative, who had been scheduled to pick her up after the night out. She was in a distressed state as she recounted what had happened to her.

Gardaí carried out a forensic examination in a laneway on Lucan Street, Castlebar.

There are a number of businesses nearby and it is hoped that CCTV footage might help them in their investigation.

It is believed officers have already obtained CCTV footage from the club where the woman was socialising earlier in the night.

The alleged victim was examined at the sexual assault unit in Galway city and gardaí took a full statement from the woman yesterday. It's believed gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Councillor Michael Kilcoyne appealed to the community to stand together and report anything they may have seen or heard about the incident to investigating gardaí.

"People are shocked and scared in Castlebar," Cllr Kilcoyne said. "This is Christmas and a young woman went out on Stephen's night and she wasn't safe to do so.

"This is meant to be a happy, enjoyable time of year for young people and now it's turned into something else, something frightening.

"I urge the public, local businesses, anyone with CCTV footage from the area, or who has witnessed anything unusual around the relevant times, to contact gardaí."

Irish Independent