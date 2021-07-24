Cavan woman Natasha Core who drowned while trying to save her son to be laid to rest tomorrow

Tragic young mother of two, Natasha Core, who died while trying to save her own son from drowning in Co Cavan this week, has been described as a “hero” in one of the many messages of condolence left on her RIP.ie page.

Natasha, who was in her late 20s, will be laid to rest tomorrow afternoon after her funeral at the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna.

Her death notice states that Natasha, of No 4 Loch View, Loch Gowna, died on Wednesday, following a tragic accident.

“Sadly missed by her heartbroken father Kevin Mooney, her mum Lorraine Core, her adored sons; Tyler and Leighton, her brothers; Kevin and Jason, grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, her partner Joseph and her step-mum Sandra,” it reads.

It adds that her funeral cortege will depart Lakelands Funeral Home tomorrow at 12.15pm with internment after the church service in the adjoining cemetery.

The young woman jumped into the water at around 8.30pm moments after seeing her nine-year-old son get into difficulty while out swimming in Loch Gowna.

It's understood after rescuing the child, she herself got into difficulties in a dangerous stretch of water on the outskirts of the Co Cavan village.

Her boyfriend, Joseph Donohoe took to Facebook this afternoon to describe how his heart was "broken" following news of the tragedy.

"Words can't describe how much I love and miss you already," he said.

"I hope you get the best bed in heaven because you deserve it. You were the best mother to the boys anyone could ask for."

In one of the numerous messages of condolence, one person has written, “I didn't know Natasha, but as a mother, I'm heartbroken for you all. Your daughter was a hero and her boys where very lucky to have her as their mam in life.

“Sincere sympathy to you all at this heart-breaking time. God bless you. Thinking of your sons, partner and family.”

Another has added: “Rest in Peace, lovely brave lady. Deepest sympathy to your heart broken family. May God watch over you all at this tragic time.”

In another heartfelt tribute, one person has written: “Heartfelt sympathy to Natasha's sons, partner, parents, brothers, grandparents and all the extended Mooney and Core families on the tragic passing of Natasha.

“I pray that God will give you strength at this time of unspeakable grief. I know Natasha will continue to watch over her boys and all her family as she did when she was here.”