Caution urged over hike in Covid-19 cases in Limerick and north Tipperary 

The public are being asked to be conscious of those who are not yet fully vaccinated, by taking extra precautions when with friends and family this weekend.

Concerns have been expressed about “a sudden increase” in COVID-19 cases in Limerick and north Tipperary over the past seven days.

Public Health Mid West said it recorded 85 cases yesterday, “the highest daily increase in the region” since 95 cases were recorded on June 11 this year.

A spokesperson said that it had identified 824 Covid-19 cases in the region over the past 14 days, the majority in Limerick (515); Clare (183); and North Tipperary (126).

“The vast majority of new cases have multiple exposures and close contacts, rendering the management and investigation of new infections more resource-intensive — This means that our ability to map the disease is becoming more difficult,” the spokesperson said.

Dr Marie Casey, a specialist in public health medicine in Limerick, warned: “We should not be taking chances with Covid-19 as it could cause considerable disruption to our everyday lives if an infection does occur.”

“We are asking the public to be conscious of those who are not yet fully vaccinated, by taking extra precautions when with friends and family this weekend.”

“Wear a mask, socially distance, wash hands frequently, limit your social contacts, avoid crowded areas, and meet in outdoor or well-ventilated areas where possible,” Dr Casey added.

Of the 85 cases recorded in the region yesterday, 50 were in Limerick, which is a considerable jump on recent average daily recorded cases.

The spokesperson said they had seen a spike in cases in north Tipperary with 23 cases recorded yesterday. Twelve cases recorded yesterday in Clare remained in line with recent average daily figures.

He reported that there were “no single events contributing to the increase in new infections in the region (which) suggests a trend of widespread community transmission with multi-setting clusters becoming more frequent”.

Contact tracing teams in the region are identifying “outbreaks” in long-term residential care facilities, workplaces, social activity indoors and outdoors, a small number of sports teams, among vulnerable populations, multi-household outbreaks, and community clusters.

Meanwhile, the UL Hospitals Group announced a “further step in the gradual easing of partner restrictions at University Maternity Hospital Limerick comes into effect August 13, with partners permitted to accompany women for the 12-week scan”.

The hospital, located on the Ennis Road, “already facilitates partner access for elective and emergency sections”, said a UL Hospitals Group spokesman.

“We acknowledge that the continuing COVID-19 partner access restrictions are difficult for service users and their loved ones and we continue to review these safety measures at UMHL on a weekly basis, and we continue to plan for the safe, controlled and phased relaxation of restrictions, and to ensure all processes are safely introduced and managed.”

UMHL said it allows partners, regardless of vaccination status, following a Covid-19 questionnaire and temperature screening, to attend the Labour Ward, throughout labour and delivery; elective and emergency C-Sections; anomaly scans; early pregnancy assessment unit; compassionate grounds; Antenatal ward (45 mins); Postnatal Ward (45 mins); Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (30 mins); as well as emergency high-risk admissions.

“Patients with scheduled appointments over the next three weeks will be contacted by phone and offered the opportunity to attend a separate dating scan appointment with one accompanying person.”