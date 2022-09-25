| 6°C Dublin

Causeway council officers who sold public land for £1 still to face sanctions

Local authority leaders heavily criticised in audit of how sale of two sites was handled

An artist&rsquo;s impression of the proposed £20m hotel at Portstewart. Expand

An artist&rsquo;s impression of the proposed £20m hotel at Portstewart.

Ciaran O'Neill

No action has yet been taken against senior officers at a Northern Ireland council criticised for how they managed two land deals.

A report by Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) earlier this year said the behaviour of some managers at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council during the transactions had “fallen short of the standards expected” of employees in a public body.

