Causeway council officers who sold public land for £1 still to face sanctions

No action has yet been taken against senior officers at a Northern Ireland council criticised for how they managed two land deals.

A report by Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) earlier this year said the behaviour of some managers at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council during the transactions had “fallen short of the standards expected” of employees in a public body.

One of the deals involved the sale of a council-owned site, which was a key link to the proposed site of a new hotel complex, to a developer for £1.

The report’s author said some officials involved in the deals should be referred to their relevant professional bodies.

However, the Sunday Independent understands no referrals have been made in connection with the audit’s findings.

The NIAO was asked in 2020 by the minister in charge of the Department for Communities (DfC), which oversees the running of Northern Ireland’s 11 local councils, to investigate the sale of lands owned by Causeway council.

Colette Kane, the Local Government Auditor in Northern Ireland and author of the NIAO report into Causeway council, said in her findings published in July there was evidence local authority officials were “advocating actions that were contrary to best practice”.

“This leads me to conclude that a culture existed of by-passing best practice and guidance to get land deals ‘done’, which set the wrong tone from the top of the organisation,” Ms Kane said.

The NIAO report investigated two land deals involving sites owned by Causeway.

The first involved the granting of a right of way over land at Ballyreagh Road in Portstewart to a hotel developer for £1 in 2016, while the other involved the sale of a plot of land at Castleroe Road in Coleraine for £5,000 in the same year to a registered charity to facilitate the development of another hotel.

Ms Kane’s report said there was a case for finding both deals had “not been granted lawfully” and there had been a failure in both transactions to demonstrate “best price was obtained” on behalf of ratepayers.

Planning permission for a new hotel beside the council-owned site in Portstewart was granted by the council in June 2017, but was subsequently overturned as a result of a judicial review in 2019.

The auditor found no expert valuation of the Portstewart site had been carried out before the right of way being granted.

She also said governance procedures were not followed by officials, and councillors had not been provided with the full details of the case before they granted approval for the hotel.

“It is never acceptable to circumvent proper procedures, which are there to protect members and officers and to ensure domestic and European legislation is not breached,” the auditor said. “This culture in the council led directly to the easement being granted without full considerations being followed up on, including the omission of a professional valuation.”

In relation to the sale of the Cole-raine site, the audit report stated councillors had agreed to the sale “in principle” during one meeting but there was no further report to the council regarding the conditions the sale was subject to.

By law, councils must seek to obtain the best value possible for any land they sell, but in certain cases a lower price can been accepted, as long as it is approved by a Stormont minister.

Ms Kane said neither of these scenarios happened.

“I have not been provided with evidence upon which I can conclude that the decision to dispose of the land was in compliance with relevant legislation,” she said.

“I have sought legal advice on this matter and in consideration of this and the evidence as a whole, I conclude there is a case for finding the disposal has not been made lawfully.”

Ms Kane’s investigation found “inadequate information” on the land deals was presented by senior council officers to elected members of the council to enable them to “make informed decisions”.

Issues were also raised around the involvement of the council’s chief executive, David Jackson, in the deals.

In relation to the sale of the land at Castleroe Road, Ms Kane said it had been established the purchase of the land had nominated Mr Jackson for the Freedom of the City of London honour, which he was awarded in August 2016. This was after the buyer had made initial contact with the council regarding the sale of the Coleraine site — but before the deal had been completed.

Ms Kane said this conflict of interest should have been avoided and had served to further undermine the “integrity of the transaction being negotiated”.

In her report, she put forward a total of eight recommendations. These included:

An independent review of the council’s governance arrangements, overseen by the Department for Communities.

Provision of enhanced training to elected members, to facilitate their understanding of the level of challenge and scrutiny needed when holding council officers to account.

The council should take appropriate action where it has been demonstrated the behaviour of senior council officers has fallen short of the standards expected of an official in a public body, and suggest officers are referred to the relevant professional bodies as appropriate.

The Department for Communities should carry out a detailed consideration of its responsibilities for the council in light of the significant failings identified by the audit and take the required appropriate action, using its powers to intervene if necessary.

Following the publication of the NIAO report, a special meeting of Causeway Council was held on July 26.

At the meeting, councillors accepted the report’s findings and asked that the council “moves immediately” to implement all the recommendations in the report.

A motion passed at the meeting said an action plan on how the recommendations were to be implemented should be completed by August 8 and sent to DfC to show how the auditor’s recommendations would be fully implemented by December 30 this year.

The Sunday Independent contacted the local authority last week and asked a number of questions about the proposed implementation of the recommendations, including whether any senior officers had been referred to professional bodies as a result of actions highlighted in the audit.

The council did not respond to any of the questions.

However, council sources have told this newspaper no action has been taken against the officers.

“Nothing has been done yet about the behaviour of these officers and there are still a lot of questions around this matter,” a source said.

A DFC spokesperson said they have received the action plan from the council.

“The minister has considered the action plan, ratified by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on August 9, 2022, that addresses the recommendations made by the local government auditor in her extraordinary audit report published on July 7 2022, they said.

“The minister expects the council to immediately commence implementation of the recommendations.

“In addition, departmental officials have been in contact with the council to establish liaison and reporting mechanisms to monitor progress.”