Catriona Carey’s downfall: From playing for Ireland to being convicted of fraud

Former Irish sports star Catriona Carey was convicted of theft and fraud after forging a cheque from a hairdresser who had hired her as his accountant.

The Kilkenny businesswoman, who played hockey for Ireland and camogie for her county, was found guilty of altering the details of a cheque for €6,948 and cashing it.

An RTÉ Investigates documentary reveals tonight details of her conviction and also focused on her business dealings, accusing her of scamming people struggling to make mortgage payments out of thousands of euros through a scheme which offered to buy debt from their lender at a discount.

Between February 7 and 9, 2018, she changed a cheque which had been made out to the collector general by instead making it payable to her.

The cheque was then cashed at a Bank of Ireland branch on Parliament Street in Kilkenny.

She was later charged under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001 and received an eight-month suspended sentence.

Ms Carey trained as an accountant and is director and owner of a company called Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd which is registered in England.

The RTÉ report reveals how she came up with a scheme which she claimed would help those in financial distress by clearing their debt and enabling them to stay in their homes.

Ms Carey wanted a deposit up front, asking clients for between 10pc and 30pc of the proposed new loan.

They borrowed the money from family and credit unions, thinking this would bring an end to their financial woes.

Some paid the deposits in cash, while others were allegedly asked to wire money to a Careysfort Asset Estates account in Belgium or Germany.

Ms Carey told prospective clients that Careysfort Asset Estates would buy their debt from their lender at a discount and that the outstanding balance would be written off as a bad debt.

Careysfort would then provide a new loan with lower monthly repayments to the clients and make its profit from the interest rate.

However, many of the deals have yet to materialise.

A number of her clients have alleged that they are still waiting for Careysfort Asset Estate to complete the deal more than a year later and are continuing to receive letters from their providers about the outstanding debt.

Colin Finnegan told RTÉ how a barrister introduced him to Ms Carey in 2019.

He previously ran a successful haulage business and had offered to buy his parents’ home, shop and coal yard. However, he lost his work contract due to the financial crash and could not make the repayments.

“It was my grandfather’s home, it is in the family a hundred years,” he said.

“You don’t like to lose your family home especially to see your parents being put out on the road. That was a massive worry.”

In late 2020, Ms Carey told him the mortgage company was preparing the contracts for final signing in January 2021. More than six months later, there was still no sign the deal had gone through.

It was then he came across the property on auction site Bidx1.

He contacted Ms Carey about this and she responded: “Our team put this up as part of our strategy. Please keep this to yourself and we do not want others to know how we work. We have this already bought as explained many times.”

It transpired that a neighbour had successfully purchased the property after bidding on it.

Other people came forward to outline similar experiences.

Sharon O’Riordan, who works as a chef for the HSE, told how she also introduced to Ms Carey through a barrister.

Her lender had secured a possession order on her house in Castletown, Co Cork, and she desperately wanted to find a way to make her payments.

She initially asked for a deposit of €25,000 from Ms O’Riordan to secure the deal, but settled for €5,000 after she outlined how she could not come up with €25,000.

“It was soul destroying to have to ask my family for money,” she said.

After making the deal, she felt like the “happiest person in the world”.

Around 18 people, who collectively paid around half a million in deposits, spoke to RTÉ.

Secretly recorded conversations showed how she claimed her company was flush with cash.

When asked to comment on the allegations, she said she couldn’t breach “strict” client confidentiality.

She also said her company had funds to “cover all clients deposits”, but added: “We are not advised to refund clients at this point.”

More than a dozen people have reported her to gardaí.

Catriona Carey remains a director of a number of businesses in Ireland and the UK, including Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd, the company highlighted by the RTÉ investigation.

She has been involved in business for more than a decade.

She was just 23-years-old in September 2001 when she became a core part of the once successful cleaning company that had been founded by her famous hurling brother, DJ.

She had trained as an accountant, but the hockey star who played for Ireland would eventually exit her brother’s DJ Carey Enterprises firm.

After she quit her brother’s firm in 2009, Catriona went on to establish a rival cleaning business with her mother and sister the same year.

The latest set of publicly-available accounts for that firm, Carey Cleaning Supplies, shine little light on its activities, noting that it made a small loss in its 2020 financial year.

Catriona Carey is not listed as a director or shareholder of that business, according to filings at the Companies Registration Office.

Her mother and sister are listed as equal owners of it.

“She went from being a shy schoolgirl who looked like everyone else to a glamorous sports star and businesswoman,” one of her schoolfriends told the Irish Independent in 2011.



