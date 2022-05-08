Catriona Carey fraud probe shifts focus to bank accounts in UK

Gardaí investigating Catriona Carey for alleged fraud have asked British police for help in tracking bank accounts and potential assets.

Carey, who is being investigated in connection with an alleged €500,000 mortgage scam, was linked to four companies registered in Britain, including a company at the centre of the investigation. Carey registered the companies to what are believed to be proxy addresses in Solihull in the West Midlands and in London.

Detectives with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have submitted a formal ‘mutual legal assistance’ request to the British police forces to trace any bank accounts or other assets she may have in that country.

Clients who claim Carey defrauded them, mostly paid her by wire transfer to bank accounts, some of which were overseas.

Sources close to the investigation say the UK request is part of a targeted international trawl to locate overseas bank accounts linked to the firm at the heart of the scam.

Similar requests to locate bank accounts in EU jurisdictions, via Europol, have already established that accounts in Germany and in Belgium had been more or less cleaned out by the time detectives got to them.

The British leg of the investigation is likely to take more time, as the mutual legal assistance process — administered through justice departments in both countries — is much slower, according to sources.

Carey, who lives in Kilkenny, is a former Irish hockey international and a sister of hurling legend DJ Carey. The investigation into Carey’s financial activities was launched in February, after RTÉ’s Prime Time Investigates revealed that she offered to help distressed mortgage holders renegotiate their loans for fees of thousands of euro.

Carey said her company would buy the loans at a discount from their bank and provide a new rate for the mortgage holder for 10pc to 30pc of the value of the loan.

The contracts never materialised. Instead, financial records showed how fees transferred to Careysfort Assets Estates were allegedly lavished on skiing trips, exotic holidays, designer clothes, supermarket shopping and a €55,000 BMW.

Prime Time Investigates reported that around €400,000 in client fees was paid into the company account, but by last February only €488.10 of funds remained in the account.

Eighteen people claimed she defrauded them of €500,000. The scale of the alleged fraud could be significantly higher, informed sources said.

More than 60 alleged victims have been identified by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. However not all of these are expected to make statements to An Garda Síochána.

Catriona Carey registered Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd in Ireland in 2017 with an address at Merrion Square. She registered a company with the same name in England in October 2018, using an address at Wenlock Road in London. The company was to be struck off the register in October last year, but the ‘strike off’ action was discontinued. The only accounts filed with the company in 2019 show it had liabilities of £298.

Other UK companies she was a director of include Iris Trading Ltd, set up 2013 and dissolved four years later; a financial company called Empire Holdings Corporation, set up in 2019, never traded and was struck off in March last year. She has been a director of MP&P since 2020. The company listed its activities as ‘property unit trusts’.

She has been a director of Westminster Merchant Trade UK Ltd since May 2019, which is involved in the ‘extraction of crude petroleum’. The company was to be struck off in December last year, but the strike off was temporarily suspended because an ‘objection’ had been received by the registrar, company records said.

Detectives raided Carey’s home in Kilkenny in March, seizing documents and records. A house she owned was sold for €365,000 by receivers appointed to the property. She was charged with driving her 202KK registered BMW 420 without insurance last December. Her case comes back before Kilkenny District Court on May 17.

Carey wanted €80k cash fee upfront: ‘No cheques, and no electronic transfers’

Catriona Carey didn’t only deal in bank wire transfers. In fact she insisted one former client pay her the proposed €80k fee — in cash.

The businessman, who has asked not to be named, encountered Catriona Carey and her associate in 2019, when he was fighting to hold onto eight properties.

He was told how Carey would buy back each of his properties at a discount and finance the businessman at a lower rate.

“I was going to do eight properties and they were suggesting €10,000 per property,” said the businessman this weekend. He was told the €80,000 fee would have to be paid in cash.

“There were no electronic transfers, no cheques — categorically cash only.

"I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, I’ll do one. I’ll do one, and we’ll see how you get on with it.’”

He brought €10k in cash to a meeting with Carey’s associate and handed it over. A friend witnessed the transaction and he got a receipt for his €10,000.

He later met Carey herself at a hotel in Kilkenny, where she “answered all his questions”. As with other former clients, his contract never materialised and he lost his money.

After RTÉ exposed her activities, he rang her.

“She didn’t answer the phone, but she rang back, saying. ‘I can’t really talk now, they are out to get me. We still have your contract. We’re still going ahead.’

"Even at that stage she was still telling me it was all going to be okay,” he said. “I knew it was over. I just wanted to hear what would come out of her mouth.”