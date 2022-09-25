| 6°C Dublin

Catering at first garden party at Hillsborough Castle after the pandemic cost almost £26,000

About 1,000 guests were invited to join the Princess Royal in the grounds of historic building in July

Ciaran O'Neill

Almost £26,000 was spent by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) on catering at a royal garden party at Hillsborough Castle. The party on July 5 was attended by the Princess Royal and was the first such event held at Hillsborough, the royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

The total cost of providing the catering at the party was £25,958.62.

