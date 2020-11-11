Cash-strapped RTÉ won't seek full 200 job cuts previously flagged

CASH-Strapped RTÉ won't seek the full 200 job cuts it had previously flagged as part of cost-cutting measures, TDs and Senators have been told.

The Oireachtas Media Committee also heard that RTÉ expects to offer scheduled programming for another decade amid the rise in online streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) services.

And broadcaster’s Director of Audience Adrian Lynch told TDs and Senators that RTÉ needs to be the key destination for original Irish content as it competes with Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime for online viewers.

RTÉ has previously told the Government it was forecasting a deficit of €36m for 2020, with Covid-19 significantly deepening the financial crisis at the organisation.

Fianna Fáil Senator Shane Cassells asked about progress on a cost-cutting plan aimed at saving €60m and reducing staff numbers by 200.

Mr Lynch said the cost savings will be delivered but RTÉ won’t be reducing staff by the full amount planned.

He said 73 staff would be leaving the broadcaster when the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) transfers to the National Concert Hall.

And he said RTÉ will seek between 60 and 70 voluntary redundancies in January.

He said RTÉ is seeking slightly fewer job cuts as the way it is working has changed significantly due to remote working caused by the pandemic and there is a need to keep essential services on air.

Mr Lynch told TDs and Senators that TV licence evasion stands at about €50m and that the broadcaster is not seeking an increase in the payment, just for the “broken" system to be fixed.

He was asked how long RTÉ plans to continue regular scheduled programming and about the challenges posed by the online giants by Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield.

"I think in terms of all these changes that we’ll still be scheduling TV in eight or ten years,” Mr Lynch said. He said there will be "more and more growth” in other ways of watching TV like the RTÉ Player or Apps.

He said the broadcaster will be seeking to offset a reduction of revenues from its traditional linear services with gains in advertising on the Player adding “in this market premium Irish VOD has a very high value on it.”

He says it brings in a lot of 15 to 34-year-old viewers.

Mr Lynch put the challenge competing with the streaming giants in stark terms when he pointed out that Netflix has 7,000 employees with 6,500 just working on the technology.

“In order for us to compete firstly you know we need to be the key destination for original Irish content, but secondly it's also about getting the technology, right.

"So, a lot of work this year in terms actually improving the user experience."

He said there’s been a 74pc increase in the use of the RTÉ Player this year.

Mr Lynch said there needs to be a significant spend in investment in technology to develop the kinds of products viewers expect.

Several TDs and Senators praised RTÉ for the hit show Normal People.

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin noted: “There's been a lot of talk about Normal People but the return of the Den has been a great tonic for the country.

"To see Zig and Zag, Dustin and Ray D’Arcy together on television is fantastic right now.”

The Committee also heard from Séamus Dooley of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and John Purcell, the chief executive of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI).

Mr Dooley criticised a lack of Government support for the media.

He said there’s been initiatives to help in tourism, hospitality and the arts during the pandemic but there has been “no immediate substantial measures were taken to assist the media” apart from some support for independent commercial radio.

He said: “While employment in print, broadcasting and digital sector is not comparable to tourism. The implications for democracy of a diminished media sector should be of concern to this committee.”

He said the NUJ is “gravely concerned for the future of public service broadcasting in Ireland” and also claimed there’s been “no greater recognition [from Government] of the tsunami, which is engulfing the newspaper sector, in particular, the regional press.”

Mr Purcell said: “Ours is a sector that has suffered huge disruption and decreases in revenue, threatening our services, long before Covid.

"So we welcome the establishment of the Commission on the Future of Media."

However, he warned that the implementation of any recommendations it makes won't happen until 2022 or 2023.

He said: “We simply cannot wait that long. We are preoccupied with surviving the current crisis.

"We and the entire media sector need action now to enable the survival of our services through the protracted Covid crisis which has intensified the already severe threats we face.”

Mr Cassells thanked all three witnesses and the “journalistic fraternity” they represent saying: “there's still a hunger there from the public for proper news content, as opposed to guff that is put on social media without any fact checking, without any recourse to libel laws.

“The people in this room, represent NUJ members that actually care about proper news content.

