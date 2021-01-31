Caroline's joy as she welcomes baby Ava

Irish actress Caroline Morahan has given birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles.

Ava Penelope was born on January 9, a second child for Caroline and her banker husband Daithí O'Caoimh. They also have a son, Rowan.

Caroline told the Sunday Independent about when the contractions started at home: "It was so funny as I was kind of in denial, saying, 'I am sure these are just warning shots.'

"My husband was looking at me saying: 'You're nine months' pregnant, you're overdue, isn't there a chance that this is it?'

"I was sitting on a yoga ball, breathing through intense contractions with Bake Off on the TV, telling myself this was just a rehearsal.

"We laboured at home and when I finally agreed it might be time for the doula to come she told us to get ourselves to the hospital ASAP. Lucky she did as we would've had the baby in the car. We got to the hospital just in time."

Previously terrified at the prospect of labour, Caroline says the doula, who is in her 70s, gave her the confidence to have a natural birth.

"Before meeting her that notion sounded crazy to me," she said.

"Why would anyone want to do that? But when the time came, there were no complications so I was able to. I know nothing ever goes to plan with labour, so I realise we are lucky."

The actress also turned to her mother, a professional homeopath, for post-partum recovery and used a homeopath kit which she gave her to use after the labour.

"There's such a pill-popping culture here in LA, the nurses couldn't wrap their heads around me not wanting pain relief drugs."

However, without any family with her in LA after the birth, Caroline said: "I had a mini meltdown. It is difficult doing to juggle with a new baby and a toddler when you can't have family or friends to help out, but that's the reality for so many right now and I know we're not alone. If I get to have a shower it's a big win."

She is looking forward to returning to Ireland after the pandemic for an extended visit.

"Everyone's dying to meet Ava and see Rowan. Thank God for FaceTime.

"Our families have been able to be part of everything, despite the distance. We talk every day."

Caroline said she is grateful it wasn't her first pregnancy as her husband wasn't allowed to be by her side for any of her scans.

"He also wasn't permitted into the hospital until they established I was in active labour. That was another reason we wanted to labour at home for as long as possible."

The family have been in "a complete bubble" since lockdown began but. in spite of the pandemic, "2020 will go down as a happy year" for her.

"The joy of discovering we were expecting again was unbelievable. She's such a little dote. I'm still pinching myself she's actually here."

