Carmelite nun found guilty of breaching planning laws at Cork compound

Cork County Council objected to the dwelling at Corran South near Leap, west Cork amid claims that it was “entirely unauthorised.”

It compromised a two-storey chapel-like building and a number of small, single storey accommodation pods.

An action for a breach of planning regulations for developing an unauthorised compound was subsequently taken against Mother Sr Irene Gibson in 2016.

Sr Gibson had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The nuns had described the council action as "cold-hearted" and "harsh".

They argued their development should be an exempted project under the regulations.

Judge James McNulty heard outline evidence in the case before Skibbereen District Court last May - but adjourned matters until December 10 to allow him consider all the matters involved.

Judge McNulty ruled at Skibbereen District Court that there was a clear breach of planning regulations involved.

He convicted Sr Gibson.

The conviction came after the judge stressed that while all faiths were respected before the court, he did not think it was a proper place for large holy statues to be displayed - with one of the nuns holding a large Child of Prague.

After the judge's comments, the statue was removed from the courtroom.

The court was told that Cork Co Council Executive Planner Philip O'Sullivan visited the site on Monday.

He confirmed that the unauthorised access had been closed off.

The two-storey building which locals had complained about was gone but four of the small accommodation 'pods' were still there together with a steel container, fences and signage.

The nuns told the court they are hoping to dispose of the Leap site - and will remove the items involved.

Judge McNulty stressed that the council regulations must be adhered to.

"I am a great believer in the Lord provides but he will have to hurry up (with these items)," he said.

Judge McNulty said that the nuns may have to pray harder so the matter can be finally resolved.

He also noted that planning permission had never been initially sought for the development.

Council officials said they had offered the nuns every opportunity to comply with planning regulations and did everything possible to avoid the matter coming before the district court.

Sr Gibson said they are now hoping to establish a new hermitage at Youghal in east Cork.

However, they are waiting for specific works to be done before they can make the move and remove all items from the Leap site.

Judge McNulty said he would adjourn sentencing in the planning matter until April 28.

This allows the nuns five months to secure a new hermitage.

One nun, Sr Anne Marie, said that the Leap planning wrangle would likely cost Sr Gibson €75,000.

She said they had endured tremendous stress since the council commenced the planning enforcement action.

After the ruling, the nuns left Skibbereen District Court without comment.

One left the courthouse clutching the large statue of the Child of Prague.

The judge was told that Cork Co Council had received several complaints from the public about the two-storey cladded building near Leap from 2016.

The structure was comprised of a wooden chapel, a wooden shed and a timber fence as well as cells.

Mother Sr Irene Gibson, who has spent almost thirty years living as a consecrated hermit, previously said that they did "regretfully rock the boat" by erecting a two-storey modular building.

"It was not my intention to put that up in that I thought when I was buying it it was not visible from the road. When I saw that it was very high I was very unhappy," she said.

The Dublin-born nun said that if she and fellow nun, Sr Anne Marie, have to leave they will immediately do so.

But she said it was hoped some kind of compromise can be reached.

"I will miss it. Of course I love my own country but if we have to go to ends of the world and that is God's will so be it," she said last May.

Sr Anne Marie, formerly Hannah Loeman, who professed her vows of obedience, chastity and poverty earlier this year said that that joining the Carmelite order was the realisation of a dream.

"It is is all I dreamed of to be at last in this order of Carmel. I just think of our Lord when he was brought before the courts. He was brought before Pilate. I take courage from that," she said.

Sr Anne Marie, who is twenty and from New Zealand, explained that they live in individual cells where they spend much of their time.

They pray, eat and read in their cells and live a simple life.

The nuns only speak for one hour each day.

Sr Anne Marie decided to join the order because of its devotion to Our Lady and reading about the life of St Teresa.

The nuns pray in common in Latin.

However, when they pray in private, they have a choice of Latin or English.

Solicitor for the nuns, Letty Baker, had told the court last May that where they live is very basic.

She said that the buildings are solely used for religious purposes.

Judge McNulty had urged last May that other orders in West Cork could offer the nuns a new home.

The nuns are part of the Carmelite Order of the Holy Face of Jesus.

On their website the nuns say that modern society has an "urgent need for contemplative prayer, for unending praise, adoration and supplication on behalf of a weary world."

They stressed that when contemplative religious work dedicates their lives to complete union with Christ, "a powerhouse of prayer " results.

