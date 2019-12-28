Carlow GAA defends rescheduling Win a House draw for a third time

CARLOW GAA have defended rescheduling their Win a House draw for the third time due to not reaching ticket sale quotas.

The Win a House draw gives club members and non-members the opportunity to win a €250,000 house in Carlow.

Tickets cost €100 and the final draw was supposed to take place at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday, October 6.

It was then postponed to Christmas Eve, December 24 and was rescheduled for the second time to New Year’s Eve.

The draw has now been pushed back to April 18, Easter 2020.

According to Carlow GAA, the club failed to reach the minimum quota of ticket sale, which was 2,500.

At the launch of the Roscommon GAA/Club Rossie Win A House In Dublin campaign are L-R. Senior Hurler Padraig Dolan, Roscommon Camogie player Maebh Tiernan, Senior Footballer Diarmuid Murtagh

To date, 2,050 tickets have been sold.

In a statement, Carlow GAA defended the decision to postpone the draw, stating that the club was left with two options, postponing the draw or cancelling it.

“Due to sales not yet reaching the minimum quota we are rescheduling our Win a House draw until Easter Saturday 2020.

“Running the draw on New Year’s Eve would incur a €45,000 loss, which a small GAA county such as Carlow simply cannot absorb.

“Apologies for any inconvenience and we look forward to holding the draw in April,” the statement reads.

The prize of the draw is a three bedroom semi-detached house in Castle Oaks, Dublin Road in Carlow, valued at €250,000.

The decision to postpone the draw was met with criticism on social media, with some users writing that a ticket to the draw would have been a “Christmas present”.

“This is ridiculous given as tickets bought as Christmas presents,” wrote one user.

Win a House draws have become popular in recent years with GAA clubs across the country, seeing clubs opting for the draw as an efficient way to raise funds.

Last year, Roscommon GAA and Club Rossie ran a competition which grossed €1.4m, giving the participants an opportunity to win a three-bedroom house in Dublin 15.

Online Editors