Caravan 'with woman (50s) inside' blown off cliff in Co Galway

Gardai told Independent.ie emergency services are currently at the scene and are trying to access the woman.

The incident happened at Claddaghduff.

A garda spokesman said emergency services are having difficulty accessing the caravan as it is in water.

Forecasters warned yesterday and earlier this morning that Storm Ali is set to bring "severe and possibly damaging gusts of up to 130km/h" to some areas of the country.

They advised "extreme caution" in the coastal areas of Clare, Connacht and Donegal.

Forecaster Liz Walsh told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland that forecasters reissued their Status Orange warning this morning, after noting that gusts could reach 130km/h in some parts.

"It's been quite a stormy start to the day so far," Ms Walsh said.

"We issued another warning after a late revision of wind speeds, there could be winds in the coastal district of Dingle right up to Malin Head in excess of 130km/h.

"The winds will be less severe further inland but they should not be underestimated."

Meanwhile, motorists are being urged to take care as fallen trees are being reported in Mayo, Longford, Galway, Kerry and Cork.

Gardai are advising motorists in Claremorris, Co Mayo "not to travel" due to a large number of fallen trees.

"Road conditions are dangerous across the country," AA Roadwatch said.

Met Éireann issued a forecast statement this morning, writing; "Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast this morning.

"South to southwest winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80km/h and gusts between 110km/h and 130 km/h for a time.

"Gusts in excess of 130 km/h are possible in coastal regions of the west and northwest. The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic coasts at first, before transferring quickly eastwards during the morning."

The Status Orange warning applies to Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry. A Status Yellow warning is in place for every other county.

The warning will be valid from 5am this morning until 1pm lunchtime.

Online Editors