Car wash attendant in 'serious condition' after assault

A car wash attendant who was brutally targeted in a vicious attack at a Tallaght garage yesterday evening is in a critical condition in hospital

The man, said to be in his 30s, was washing a car at the rear of an industrial unit on the Blessington Road on the outskirts of Tallaght at around 6pm when he was set upon.

It is believed the victim, who is not originally from Ireland, was attacked with large tools and beaten about the head.

Neighbours have this morning told how they were alerted to a commotion at the scene when they heard panicked shouting.

The garage at the rear of an industrial unit on the Blessington Road on the outskirts of Tallaght. Pic: Colin O'Riordan

“I could hear urgent shouting, and the man was screaming. I knew it was a fight by the sounds of it,” said one neighbour who was at the scene.

“I could not see what was happening but I could hear a lot of shouting and tools dropping to the ground, then I came out and saw the man lying rigid in the ground with a terrified look in his eyes,” they added.

The attacker or attackers had fled.

“I’ll never forget it. It’s like he was having a seizure and he was having difficulty breathing. He was foaming at the mouth,” they explained.

Those who came on the scene reported seeing a large tool like a wrench, wrapped in material, lying on the ground close to the victim.

Gardai and the emergency services arrived at the scene.

“They were working in him for a long time on the ground and then took him to Tallaght hospital,” the witness said.

“There was no blood or anything, but he was definitely very poorly. I thought he was going to die,” they told Independent.ie.

The scene was preserved by Gardai this morning.

The area where the attack happened is a car wash and valet business at the rear or of, and separate to, another garage business on the Blessington Road.

Gardai in Tallaght are investigating the attack.

A motive for the attack has not yet been established but sources say it was not believed to be robbery.

Detectives are trying to establish if the victim was attacked as part of any row or disagreement.

Online Editors