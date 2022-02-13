Car falls 40 feet over beach wall in Sutton, Co Dublin

A parked car is believed to have rolled through a barrier and fallen some 40 feet down to the beach below after the handbrake was inadvertently left down.

The incident happened on Strand Road with the car falling onto Sutton Strand in north Co Dublin this afternoon.

Fortunately there was no one in the car at the time and no one was injured on the beach below.

The car, which was heavily damaged, was later winched back up to the road above.

A garda spokesman said officers were alerted to the scene of a traffic collision at Strand Road in Howth shortly after noon today.

However gardaí say the car was unoccupied and no one was injured in the mishap.