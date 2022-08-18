Car dealership suspends employee for ‘sectarian’ chant at Belfast Feile

The Belfast festival has been at the centre of controversy over recent days for sectarian chants at the Wolfe Tones concert

A woman has been suspended from her role at a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Northern Ireland after she was identified allegedly singing pro-IRA chants on social media.

The incident is understood to have happened during Feile an Phobail in Belfast recently.

The Agnew Group, which operates in Belfast and Portadown, said: “The Agnew Group is an inclusive organisation employing people from all sections of the local community.

“We do not condone any behaviour of a sectarian or discriminatory nature and this content on social media does not reflect our company or our values.

“The individual concerned has been suspended pending further investigation.”

In recent times, videos shared on social media have led to other individuals being sacked from their jobs.

Members of the Orange Order sang a song mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey.

Ms McAreavey was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

A number of people lost their jobs after footage of a group of people mocking the dead Co Tyrone woman was captured in Dundonald Orange Hall.

Two men who were sacked after a video of people mocking Ms McAreavey went viral intend to make unfair dismissal claims.