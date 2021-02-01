CAO applications hit record levels

CAO applications have hit record levels.

When the standard deadline of February 1 passed, 79,303 applicants had registered, the highest ever at this time of the year.

The number is likely to increase further as there is a late applications facility that opens between March and May.

The increased demand may be attributed, in part at least, to a carryover of students who sat the postponed 2020 Leaving Cert in November and who may be eligible for entry in 2021 based on 2020 points.

It may also reflect the expected rise in Leaving Cert numbers in 2021, while Brexit could account for a bounce in applications from EU students who might otherwise have gone to the UK.

The surge in applications is likely to push up points for certain courses, but the Government is committed to opening extra places in 2021, as happened in 2020 to adjust for the inflationary impact of calculated grades.

More than 2,000 students who sat the November 2020 Leaving Cert will get their results tomorrow.

Any student who is entitled to a new CAO offer, based on those results, will be advised directly by the higher education institutions involved. Those students will receive an offer in July for their preferred 2020 CAO choice, under what is known as CAO Round A.

Unusually, but taking into account the exceptional circumstances, if they have also applied for other courses in 2021, they may also receive a different offer in Round One and may choose between them at that point.

