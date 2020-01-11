Cannabis plants worth €400,000 seized by gardai

Up to 500 cannabis plants worth an estimated €400,000 have been seized by gardai.

The discovery was made during a premises in Drumrooske, Co. Donegal by Donegal Town Drugs Unit and members of Ballyshannon Regular Unit with the assistance of the Garda Regional Support Unit yesterday.

A garda spokeswoman said: "During the course of the search a grow house was located. Between 450 - 500 cannabis plants (pending analysis), at varying stages of growth, were discovered with an estimated value of €400,000.

"The search was carried out under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, as part of an ongoing operation by Gardaí into the sale and supply of drugs in the Donegal Town area."

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors