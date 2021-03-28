| 15.3°C Dublin

Cannabis and cocaine worth over €200,000 seized by gardai in Kildare search

Expand

Close

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

A man in his 20s has been arrested after gardai seized €215,000 worth of drugs in a planned search in Kildare yesterday evening.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, Gardaí conducted an intelligence operation and obtained a search warrant for a premises in west Kildare which was carried out at approximately 5.30p.m.

During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of approximately €200,000, and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €15,000.

A quantity of drug paraphernalia was also seized, and all the drugs will be sent for analysis.

One man in his mid 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Naas Garda station where he was being questioned under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

Dublin Eye

A weekly update on the people and stories that get Dubliners talking.

This field is required

Online Editors

Most Watched

Privacy