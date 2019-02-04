A mother of four recovering from cancer has been warned her life is in danger after her address was used by criminal John Gilligan to get bail.

Cancer victim's fear after John Gilligan used her address to get bail

Michelle Carson (35) - who lives in the home with her four children - said she was shocked when she was advised a protest was going to take place outside her home.

Convicted drug dealer Gilligan - who was previously named in court as the man who ordered the murder of 'Sunday Independent' journalist Veronica Guerin in 1996 - was granted bail by a Belfast court last week.

He provided an address at the Springhill estate in Ballymurphy, west Belfast.

However, Ms Carson says she doesn't know Gilligan and he is not living there.

"I didn't even know who John Gilligan was until the PSNI came and gave me advice about my safety and security," she told the 'Sunday World' newspaper.

"He gave my address in court and now the whole of Belfast thinks he is here, that I am harbouring him. He isn't here and he never will be."

Locals in the area said Gilligan was not welcome in their community after the bail hearing.

"I don't know John Gilligan. I don't want people thinking I do, or that I have got money from him or anything like that," Ms Carson added.

She said she had been in and out of hospital and has been given the all-clear from the cancer now, adding: "I'm still on medicine so I really haven't been paying much heed to things."

She said she got caught up in the drama after a relative told her that a friend of his, "a frail pensioner", had been wrongly thrown into jail by the PSNI and was desperate to get out. She was asked if the pensioner could use her address.

Gilligan was arrested with €23,000 in a suitcase at Belfast Airport last August, and was in custody until last week.

The 66-year-old claimed the cash was his "life savings" and not linked to crime.

He was charged with attempting to remove criminal property from Northern Ireland, and had appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison last Monday.

He remained in prison until Friday when he was finally released to a new address, which was agreed with the PSNI.

Irish Independent