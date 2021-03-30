Campaigners ‘bewildered’ as court rules Government not obliged to follow its own climate policy

Environmental campaigners have been left “totally bewildered” by a High Court ruling that states the Government has no legal obligation to have regard to its own climate action policy.

The ruling was delivered on the latest in a series of legal challenges to the Shannon LNG project.

Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) had argued the Government should not have backed the proposed fracked gas terminal’s inclusion in the EU’s Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list, which would allow it to receive massive grants, without assessing its compatibility with the country’s climate policies.

The State successfully argued that under the Climate Act, only ‘relevant bodies’ had to have regard to climate policy and while a minister constituted a relevant body, the Government did not.

Judge Garrett Simons concluded there was “no statutory obligation on the Government” to take account of a national climate plan or national carbon reduction objectives.

“This follows from the fact that the definition of “relevant body” for the purposes of section 15 of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015 does not include the Government."

Solicitor Fred Logue, who represented FIE, said the ruling could have significant consequences.

“The National Planning Framework is an all-of-Government policy but the implication of this ruling is that the Government doesn’t have to have regard to it.”

FIE director Tony Lowes said the organisation was ‘totally bewildered’ by the decision.

‘Surely this is a loophole in the law if it allows the Government to entirely ignore its own climate change policy,” he said.

“How can the Climate Act be construed as applying to a minister up to the door of the Cabinet room, ceasing to apply at the threshold, and then re-attaching to the minister on exiting the room?”

Campaigners are also concerned about what the ruling means for the new Climate Bill published last week which is to replace the 2015 Act.

The Government has said it no longer backs Shannon LNG and is not seeking to have it included when the next PCI list is drawn up but the current list is valid until September this year and the project’s backers have said they are preparing a fresh planning application.

FIE are expected to appeal Judge Simons’ ruling.

Online Editors