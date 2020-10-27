Calls for crackdown on 'dial a drink' Facebook pages

Operators of unregulated ‘dial-a-drink’ Facebook pages should be immediately prosecuted, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Mary Seery-Kearny said anonymous online operators are delivering alcohol to people of all ages without any accountability or oversight.

She said the unlicensed alcohol suppliers who are advertising on social media, are fuelling “unsafe parties and social gatherings” which are in breach of public health restrictions.

“This is an alarming situation that cannot continue and should be stopped with immediate effect,” Ms Seery-Kearny said.

“I saw some Facebook pages which were advertising alcohol sales the weekend before last and offering packs of a variety of alcohol for “late night party people.”

“The Gardai need to act with urgency to stop this occurring. We need to see prosecutions,” she added.

Ms Seery-Kearny said “unscrupulous sellers” are contributing to anti-social behaviour in parks and public places where underage drinkers can arrange for drink to be delivered to them.

“The individuals offering this service are not identified. They merely offer a mobile phone number, and they appear to bear no responsibility for the age of the people they deliver and sell the alcohol to, nor to the condition or ability to drink further of those in receipt of these deliveries,” she said.

“I am calling on the Minister for Justice to review the law on these alcohol delivery enterprises. We cannot afford to have people drinking alone who may be experiencing stress or mental health issues during an extended restrictions period, or indeed others who use services like this to flout restrictions,” She added.

Online Editors