Call for Tasers to be issued to all frontline gardaí as officers warn armed support can be hours away

One garda division was waiting for armed back up over two hours on eight occasions last year to deal with knife and gun crime.

Figures show that armed units were called out 144 times in the Sligo/Leitrim division in 2021, with 49 such calls this year.

Armed support units are made up of specially trained members that deal with high-risk situations where a knife or firearm could be produced, including in volatile domestic situations.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has said there is not enough armed cover across the country and are calling for tasers to be made available to all frontline gardaí.

Garda Ray Wimms, delegate for the Sligo/Leitrim division, said that the public and members were being let down "by inadequate policing throughout the State".

He also questioned whether, if the Garda Commissioner says there is cover in Dublin, does it mean "our citizens and our members are discriminated against" in the rest of the country.

"Are they cannon fodder, do their lives not matter?" he told delegates at the annual GRA conference in Westport today.

He added that there is not enough armed cover across Ireland and that detective gardaí are not armed support.

Gda Wims said the problem can be solved by creating a training culture within the organisation to ensure there is armed cover 24/7 on every day of the year.

He also raised concerns about standard equipment available to gardaí, including dash-cam footage, which is appealed for after major incidents but not available on all garda vehicles.

A motion brought by Gda Wims and his colleague, Gda James Conneely, to review armed capabilities including making Tasers available to all frontline members was passed by delegates earlier.

Gda Conneely told the conference they are living in dangerous times and that at times armed support can be hours away.

This, he said, was not a slight on armed support units who endeavour to get to an incident as soon as they practically can.

Gda Conneely said that there is no option of a Taser for the ordinary guard but believes there should be.

"It is my belief that each district should have Taser availability for response units. That if a call comes in from control, (where) a situation is developing, a treat of a knife, then a member can get quick access to a Taser.

"That they have the option, even possibly a station issue Taser," he said.

"We need a better policy for less lethal weapons. More members need access, armed members need more options available to them.

"Either provide sufficient armed support or arm the members sufficiently," Gda Connelly added.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is expected to address the conference tomorrow morning.