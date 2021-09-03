Cafe owners looking forward to return of office workers but say PUP is a barrier to getting staff

Cafe owners hoping their business will bounce back when office workers return to the city say finding staff to serve them is a headache because the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is a disincentive to getting a job.

The situation has left many independent café owners stuck between a rock and a hard place where on one hand they are wishing for more customers so they can start to pay debt they accumulated since the pandemic began, but on the other hand they are wondering how they will handle the workload of extra customers when they cannot find staff to serve them.

“The top PUP rate is €350 a week. That’s huge for transient student workers and I do know people who've just decided to stay at home, take the payment, and not go to work,” said Carol Treacy, owner of the Petit Café on Kildare Street, opposite the gates to Leinster House in Dublin.

The Petit Café serves a large office district in the Molesworth Street area of the south city, and its surrounding streets.

“I'm lucky enough, I have very good staff at the minute, and some of them are not coming out with what they would get on the PUP. They have to be commended because they want to work, they don't want to sit at home,” she added.

Another cafe owner, who did not want to be named, said she has come across students who are on the PUP and looking for work, but they would only take it if they could be paid cash-in-hand because they don’t want to lose the government payment.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has indicated that in line with the government’s Economic Recovery Plan, the PUP will be gradually reduced on a tapered basis over a six month period until February 2022 to align it with the standard jobseeker payments.

This transition will commence this month with a €50 reduction in the PUP rates.

Students currently receiving the PUP who have advised the Department of Social Protection that they are or will be full-time students in the upcoming 2021/2022 academic year will receive their final payment next Tuesday.

Carol Treacy has said she will probably have to change her small café to a take-away only business as society opens up.

“We used to sit 12 inside but people don’t want to come in now when they see a crowded place. So, I'm going to have to stay 100pc takeaway, and hope that people just do come when they do come back to work,” she said.

“From what I'm hearing, it's going to be between 50pc and 60pc occupancy in the offices, and on a rotation basis, and that's not what I'm used to, so my business is still going to be down.”

“So it's really really tough. I'm just being squeezed big time. I have (cafe) chains all around me, and they just do their best to squeeze you out. That's their job, but my job is to survive that,” she added.

Ms Tracey also warned that the end of the pandemic does not necessarily mean the end of the trouble for small traders like herself.

“I honestly think next year is going to be a really difficult year for small businesses like myself who have warehoused their tax, and so they have all that warehoused debt to pay plus the current operating debt to pay, so I think next year is going to be extremely, extremely tough, and a lot of businesses go to the wall,” she said.

On the other side of town on Forbes Street, in the Grand Canal Dock office area, Ailish Neilon, the owner of the A Tablé cafe, also talked about the headache of trying to get staff for when local office workers return.

“Last year you could kind of guess what was going to happen from month to month and you knew it would get busier and you knew how many staff you would need. And at the time I had enough people and I could find staff when I needed them. But we've been looking for people for the last month and a half, and barely getting a CV, or you get somebody with no experience or something like that,” she said.

“So we just have to wait and see how it goes. It's just day by day. And if we do get a lot busier, like it's going to be crazy because it’s just the two of us here.”

“We had four people before, but three of them have left the country and one has a career now in social work,” she added.

“Customer-wise it's been just very hard to predict this year. In February I thought ‘oh we're going to get better in April’ and then it was June, and then July, and then September.”

“I just can't predict the future. That's the big thing. And trying to do a financial plan is hard when I don't know what's going to happen. We’re allowed to have people sitting indoors but I don't have people to administrate it.”

“We’d have to check the certs, we have to put a plan in place, and then, obviously, all the extra cleaning of all the cutlery and plates etc. You have to have that whole stream separate to the kitchen, so we’re just doing outdoor, takeaway cups, mostly takeaway. I don't think any of the coffee shops around here are letting people in right now,” she added.