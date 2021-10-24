| 13.5°C Dublin

Cabinet warned to expect power blackouts this winter

Homes to bear brunt of powercuts and businesses to get one-hour notice

Philip Ryan

Electricity blackouts in family homes cannot be ruled out over the winter months due to significant supply issues facing the energy sector, ministers have been warned.

In a confidential briefing note for a Cabinet committee on climate change, ministers were told energy suppliers could be forced to introduce emergency measures if there are high demands for electricity during the colder months

Under worst-case scenario contingency plans, businesses will be given as little as an hour’s notice to reduce their electricity use or switch to generators while family homes will also be disconnected from the network.

