Cabinet agrees to ban evictions for next seven weeks

Evictions will be banned for more than seven weeks from this Saturday under new legislation agreed by Cabinet.

The new eviction ban will be linked to the 5km travel restriction which comes into force tomorrow as part of the Government’s second national lockdown.

The ban will be in place for the next six weeks plus an additional ten days.

The legislation, which was agreed at an incorporeal Cabinet meeting this afternoon, means the eviction moratorium automatically kicks in any time the Government introduces a 5km travel ban to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien brought a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday and the legislation was agreed today.

The legislation will go before the Dáil tomorrow and is expected to be signed into law by President Michael D Higgins on Saturday.

A briefing for opposition spokesperson was organised this afternoon where a number of concerns were raised by TDs and senators.

Speaking after the meeting, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin O Broin said he will be tabling a number of amendments to the legislation.

“My view is Sinn Féin want a ban on evictions so we support any ban on evictions but I do have serious concerns about the weak nature of the legislation and we will be seeking to make changes when it comes before the Dáil,” Mr O Broin said.

The Dublin Mid West TD said he was disappointed the new law did not put in a place a ban on rent increases during the second lockdown.

He said the legislation could have been linked to the Government’s ban on household visits rather than travel restrictions. However, he said this proposal was rejected by housing officials.

“Surely it would be at odds with public health regulations if people have to go viewing houses or people are coming to view houses while the Government have banned household visits,” he said.

“They are trying to balance the function of the rental market over public health advice,” he added.

At the meeting, it was also said the eviction ban should be in place when county travel restrictions are in introduced as rental markets cross county boundaries in many parts of the country, especially along the Dublin commuter belt.

Online Editors