CAB to get new powers to ‘name and shame’ criminals

Information about criminals who have made settlements with the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are set to be published under new proposals from Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The plan will see the names and certain details about the people who have made settlements with CAB published.

