CAB targets €226k from disqualified US 'cancer doctor'

William Porter is estimated to have made hundreds of thousands of euro selling alternative light therapy treatments to often terminally ill people desperate for a cure.

When detectives raided his home in Ballina, on the border with Tipperary and Clare, on suspicion of deception in 2004, detectives discovered €217,000 in sterling, dollars and euro, concealed in a suitcase under his bed.

Porter left for China shortly after the garda raid, but the cash has been held ever since, appreciating to €226,000 with interest. The Criminal Assets Bureau applied to the High Court before Christmas to seize the money as the suspected proceeds of crime.

The formal application to confiscate the cash was delayed in part because of the protracted attempts to prosecute Porter's former colleague, Dr Paschal Carmody, who was ultimately cleared of charges of false pretences and deception but is barred from medical practice.

Porter's peddling of expensive light treatments erupted as a major medical scandal in 2004. Families complained to the Irish Medical Council, which removed Paschal Carmody from the medical register and referred William Porter to An Garda Siochana, as he wasn't registered to practise in this country.

Porter had worked as an eye surgeon in California but was struck off the medical register there for gross negligence. He moved to Ireland, where he crossed paths with Dr Paschal Carmody, who specialised in alternative therapies from a clinic in Killaloe.

Porter later began offering light therapy treatments to cancer patients from Paschal Carmody's clinic and later from his own premises in Ballina on the Tipperary border.

The treatment he offered was called cytoluminescent therapy or CLT, which Porter claimed was an advanced form of photodynamic therapy (PDT). But while PDT is recognised as a valid treatment for some form of cancers, there were concerns that the patients treated by Porter were not suitable for it.

The Irish Medical Council moved against Porter after a review published in a US medical journal in 2004 found that 17 of 48 patients treated by the doctors in Killaloe in late 2002 and early 2003 had died within six months of receiving the treatment.

As he wasn't licensed to practise here, the Medical Council was unable to investigate Porter and, concerned that patients could be harmed, reported him to gardai.

Porter has remained in China for the last number of years, according to sources.

Paschal Carmody went on to face three separate trials on charges which included obtaining €80,172 by deception from six terminally ill cancer patients. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges.

His defence team had argued during one trial that it was William Porter who administered the Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) treatment to terminally ill cancer patients at the clinic in Killaloe, and that it was William Porter who was paid. Families who were treated by Dr Porter claimed they were led to believe that the light therapy would cure their cancer, and some initiated civil actions but the cases have not progressed.

At the time of the garda raids on his homes, William Porter continued to defend his treatments, complaining to reporters that the scandal was that more people were not being told about his therapy, which he claimed was effective for 19 types of cancer.

He told one reporter at the time: "But it is not being offered here which is a real shame for the Irish people."

He claimed everything was being done to suppress the treatment in Ireland, even though it was an overwhelmingly accepted therapy by the best institutes in the US. He said he had scientific papers which showed that the treatment was effective for up to 19 different types of cancer, including the treatment of deep-seated cancers.

He added: "These studies have been done all over the world... I have full faith in the therapy... The people are not being told about the option and that to me is scandalous."

