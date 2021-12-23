CAB target Jonathan Gill launches business offering his services as a 'mediator'

A former target for the Criminal Assets Bureau who was acquitted of tiger kidnapping charges is advertising his services as a ‘mediator’ and negotiator.

For a fee, Jonathan Gill (42) is offering to help step in to resolve disputes between two parties which “may have reached a dangerous and potentially violent level.”

On a website for the company, called ‘Jonathan Gill & Co Mediation and Negotiations’, the Dubliner claims he is able to draw on “many experiences in life with long drawn-out civil cases”.

Gill describes himself as the company's 'Chief Negotiator'.

“I’ve been negotiating and doing mediations over the last 20 years. And always found a simple coffee with a neutral party is more productive than years and years of paperwork court cases and spending excessive money for the same outcome," he writes.

Gill said he is extremely busy since he launched the business.

He claimed his company were “very efficient” at solving disputes and has been hired by couples who are separating but want to avoid going to court.

Gill also claimed he was “not forcing anyone” to deal with him saying his business is: “Peaceful, there’s never any violence.”

When asked what he would say to people who claim he is involved in organised crime, he answered: “I’d say, prove it.”

Gill claimed he launched the business to try and settle a tax bill.

When questioned if it was with the Criminal Assets Bureau, he admitted it was and said he was trying to turn a “negative into a positive.”

Gill is no stranger to the inside of a courthouse.

In 2019, the State entered a ‘nolle prosequi’ - a legal term which translates as ‘will no longer prosecute’ - on tiger kidnapping charges that he had been facing since November 2013.

A previous trial against Gill collapsed after an unknown individual spoke in front of a jury member on the Luas linking him to organised crime, five days into deliberations following a six-week trial.

Gill had pleaded not guilty and always maintained his innocence,

Gill had been accused of the 2011 kidnapping of a postal worker, his partner and their 10-week-old baby daughter before robbing €660,000 from the man’s workplace.

He denied all the charges.

Gill’s experience of litigation also includes a case where the Criminal Assets Bureau secured a judgment of €559,648 against him in August 2016.

At the time the judgment was lodged the court heard that the money was the proceeds of organised crime.

But now, Gill is offering his services as a mediator for other people involved in disputes.

He writes: “My name is Jonathan Gill, I would like to tell you a bit about myself and why I've chosen this as a profession.

“I have many experiences in life with long drawn-out civil cases, tax cases civil partnership cases of my own and plenty of business deals going correct and wrong through wrong partnerships and bad judgement. "

He adds: “Swiftly with no nonsense to make sure all clients are happy on both sides and also that both sides feel like they are winners in these situations we feel it's most important to resolve quickly and have peace of mind and move on.”

The company also claim, in a section called ‘Community Disagreements’, that their skill set includes settling local disagreements without resorting to legal action.

“We can provide mediation services between two or more people in a community, where a dispute has arose which cannot be rectified by parties involved and may have reached a dangerous and potentially violent level (depending on the situation).”

Despite his new business venture, Gill was previously charged with serious offences and is well-known to gardai.

While he has no major convictions, Gill was described by an investigating Garda sergeant in the Drogheda tiger kidnapping case as one of the “top criminals in Ireland”.

The statement was made at a Dublin District Court bail hearing just days after Gill was charged in relation to the shocking tiger kidnapping.

Gill lived in a “bulletproof house” in north Dublin and when members of the Emergency Response Unit raided it, sparks flew as their pickaxe bounced off the patio door, Sergeant Fearghal O’Toole stated at that hearing.

Sergeant O’Toole said he believed Gill to be a member of an organised crime group.

“He is part of an organised crime group and he would be one of the top criminals in this country,” Sergeant O’Toole said.

Gill was also previously linked to a major feud with the Real IRA gang led by Donaghmede man Alan Ryan.

Ryan was shot dead in 2012 and associates of Gill remain prime suspects of involvement in the murder.

Gill was never arrested, charged or convicted of any offences linked to Ryan’s death or the wider dispute.

One of Gill’s associates, Kenneth Finn, is also believed to have been shot dead in Coolock in 2018 by slain hitman Robbie Lawlor as part of an ongoing feud.

Gill was not arrested as part of any investigation into the feud.

Sources have also said there have been a number of murder plots against Gill, who has been warned on several occasions by gardaí of threats to his life.

His family home in Marino has bulletproof windows and cameras installed.

When he was previously out on bail he twice had to change the location of the Garda station he had to sign on at due to the threats against him.

But Gill’s company are now claiming they can avoid other people avoid the stress of disputes.

“We have 20+ years experience in dealing with members of the public and private sector from all walks of life and our goal is to try end all the drama swiftly without anybody feeling hard done by or angry or having (expenses and stress) of arguing in court and making your problem (public knowledge) and most money going to the wrong people,” they write.

While Gill has no serious convictions, he has come to the attention of gardai previously.

On a date in December 2012, Gill was a passenger in a vehicle in Dublin city centre when he attempted to evade gardai and was allegedly found with a magnetic GPS device designed to be fitted to a vehicle, along with balaclavas and disposable gloves, he said.

In relation to Northern Ireland money-laundering allegations, a search in February 2013 resulted in the recovery of €65,000 in cash which was damp, 25 mobile phones, surveillance equipment, a ski mask and black wig, the court heard.

Gill was arrested by PSNI detectives and charged in the North where he spent a number of months in custody before the case against him was dropped.

On that occasion, he was arrested in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, with his then associate Paschal Kelly.

Kelly and Gill were described in court by a PSNI detective as leaders of an organised criminal gang who allegedly carry guns for their own protection.

Gill was later granted bail in the North after he told the High Court in Belfast that he won €250,000 as part of a Lotto winning syndicate in 2011 and that he had received €25,000 in a personal injury claim.

The money-laundering charges in the North were eventually dropped. Gill denied all charges.