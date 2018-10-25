CAB seize €50k in cash and goods from convicted trafficker linked to Kinahan cartel

THE Criminal Assets Bureau has seized cash and goods worth in excess of €50,000 from a convicted drugs trafficker, suspected of being linked to the Kinahan crime cartel.

The 35-year-old is being targeted as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering.

Officers from the CAB today raided six houses in counties in Dublin and Wexford.

They seized 2,000 in cash, an 142 Audi Q5, estimated to be worth 40,000, three Rolex watches, a Breitling watch, mobile phones and financial documents.

The searches were carried out at houses in Ronanstown, Ballyfermot and Clondalkin in west Dublin, Summerhill, in the north inner city and two holiday homes in county Wexford.

Another 10,000 has already been frozen in an account in a financial institution, under section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

The car is understood is be owned by a member of the suspect's family.

The man has 84 criminal convictions, including possession of drugs for sale and supply as well as theft.

He is originally from Dublin's north inner city but is now living in west Dublin and is also a target of the Garda drugs and organised crime bureau.

Gardai believe the man has links to the Kinahan cartel for several years and officers are examining whether he is connected to money laundering, on behalf of the organisation involved in the deadly criminal feud with the Hutch gang.

There were no arrests carried out today but investigations are now expected to be stepped up following a thorough trawl through the financial documentation and accounts.

