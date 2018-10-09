The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized €150,000 as part of a major investigation centering on fraudulent claims in excess of €3.5 million.

CAB raids two business premises as part of major investigation into fraudulent claims worth €3.5m

Searches were carried out at a house and two business premises in Cork city this morning.

Cash worth €150,000 and a quantity of gold and silver coins were seized by gardaí and CAB during the raids.

The cash included euros, sterling, dollars and a number of foreign currencies.

A quantity of documents and computer devices are now being examined by officers.

A number of safes are also currently being searched and updates will be provided.

No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors