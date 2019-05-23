CAB investigating whether million euro house bought with proceeds of crime

The Criminal Assets Bureau carried out a search operation today as part of an investigation to determine whether a house worth over a million euro, was purchased with the proceeds of crime.

The search targeted a luxury house in west Dublin, which officers suspect was bought by an organised crime gang.

CAB officers were backed up by members of the Dublin based armed support unit as they searched the property this morning.

Two high end Breitling watches, whose value have not yet been assessed, were seized along with documentation, mobile phones. computers and hard drives.

Inquiries were also carried out at number of other locations in west Dublin where several people were interviewed about the purchase of the targeted property.

The operation is continuing.

Online Editors