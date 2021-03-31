Buy children’s shoes online, says Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe as he hits back angrily at link to Fine Gael’s 1982 Budget 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said children’s shoes can be bought online when asked if shoe shops should be open for essential reasons.

He also hit back sharply at a suggestion that the issue is linked to Fine Gael’s notorious 1982 budget under Taoiseach Garret Fitzgerald and Finance Minister John Bruton after an RTÉ presenter said his party has a “particular history when it comes to children’s shoes”.

The collapse of a Fine Gael-Labour coalition occurred in 1982 after the budget failed to pass and a general election occurred.

The failure of the controversial budget was largely due to opposition to the introduction of tax on children’s shoes.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland today, Minister Donohoe said: “I appreciate the needs that our parents have to their very young children and we are prioritising that with the decisions made in relation to schools opening.

“But, in relation to the specific question of when children's shoes will be made available, what we will do as we move into May is we will look at decisions that we will make on non-essential retail that will offer the prospect.

“My understanding of this issue is that there are many retailers either delivering these shoes online or if parents call retailers that are called arrangements are made for those shoes to be available.”

Over the past days the difficulties faced by parents in getting properly fitting shoes for their children without being able to physically visit a shoe shop have been highlighted.

After a comment was made by presenter Gavin Jennings about the Finance Minister’s party having a history with children’s shoes, Mr Donohoe reacted angrily, saying: “You are referring to a budgetary decision that was made decades ago before I was even in politics about how we were handling a budget decision then.

"Your question has in it an implicit suggestion that my party and myself are not aware of the health needs that young children have and I want to reject in its entirety.”

The presenter apologised for his phrasing of the question, to which Minister Donohoe replied: “The way you phrased that question was more than just the phrasing of the question, you were making an inference regarding how my party and myself view this issue.”

He added that if shoe shops were open for “particular reasons” that he would be on the programme being asked why every other non-essential retial is still closed.

"I absolutely appreciate the challenges that young families and young children face, everything our government and party is doing is motivated on keeping them safe,” Mr Donohoe said.

“There are circumstances in which those shoes are available and when we get to May and we are in a better place with this disease those retailers, I hope, will be able to meet the important needs that you are referring to.”

Online Editors