Businesses not reporting cyber attacks for fear of 'reputational repercussions' - garda crime bureau

Some businesses are not reporting cyber attacks on their data for fear of reputational repercussions among customers, according to a senior cyber crime officer.

Detective chief superintendent, Pat Lordan – from the gardai’s cyber crime bureau – said companies need to report a data hack on their business sooner rather than later.

Mr Lordan said any money lost in such an attack is impossible to get back if firms wait to long to take action.

He said that more companies need to report such incidents and if they do find out about it early, there’s a chance of getting the money back.

“From a law enforcement point of view, we’re probably not seeing enough reports being made on the different types of frauds and scams that we’re seeing everyday of the week,” he said.

“The problem is if you hide in your little bunker and you don’t report it for a couple of days and you’re terrified of the data protection commissioner, terrified of the customer finding out that money will never be seen again,” Mr Lordan told the Zero Day Con at Dublin’s Convention Centre this afternoon.

Mr Lordan added that Ireland is no longer a small isolated country that isn’t targeted and said it is now “a global problem”.

“If we know the money is gone from your company through a business email compromise, if we know about it very quickly, there’s a good chance of getting the money back,” he added.

Also speaking at the conference, FBI agent Todd Renner said there is a reliance form authorities for businesses to provide them with information of cyber attacks.

“The single biggest challenge we face is having people report to us, what they’re seeing and what’s going on. We rely on you guys and when things happen on your networks or in your homes, we don’t know about it unless you tell us,” Mr Renner said.

“Without that information there’s not much we can do, because we don’t know there’s a victim.”

Online Editors