Business owners hail Windsor Framework trade deal as the dawn of a new era for the North

The agreement has brought renewed optimism to companies who have struggled in recent times

Paul Vallely of Kukoon Rugs says the Windsor Framework has brought vital clarity to businesses in Northern Ireland. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire, after striking a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Photo: PA Expand

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

Clarity and confidence will be the biggest gains for business from this week’s Windsor Framework, which is designed to break the impasse on trading relations that dogged the Northern Ireland Protocol.

While retailers and shoppers won’t notice much difference in their daily experience, the new deal – endorsed by UK prime minister  Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen – is being warmly welcomed by manufacturers and business groups.

