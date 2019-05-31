Angry South Dublin residents have warned that the BusConnects network will "rip the lungs" out of the city and tear communities apart.

BusConnects will 'rip the lungs from our city', say South Dublin residents

More than 100 protesters from various neighbourhoods yesterday marched on the offices of the National Transport Authority (NTA) in a bid to persuade it to reconsider its controversial proposals.

Pembroke Road Residents and Publican Michael Quinn taking part in a march and symbolic handover of objections to the NTA ahead of the deadline. Pic Steve Humphreys 30th May 2019

The march came ahead of today's deadline for objections to be submitted to the authority.

A total of 130 trees - some more than 100 years old - have been identified for possible felling on Pembroke Road, Merrion Road and Nutley Lane.

The BusConnects plan will also see many homes lose part of their front garden to make way for the core bus route from the city centre to University College Dublin.

Pembroke Road resident and father-of-four Conor McCarrick believes the proposals will destroy the character of the area.

Pembroke Road Residents including Marion O’Driscoll taking part in a march and symbolic handover of objections to the NTA ahead of the deadline. Pic Steve Humphreys 30th May 2019

"The NTA will be taking 2m off our gardens, bringing traffic and noise much closer to our homes," he told the Herald.

"I wouldn't mind losing the land for a proper transport solution, but what the NTA is proposing is a short-term solution to Dublin's traffic issues.

"It is essentially carving up communities by bringing six lanes of traffic to Pembroke village.

"It is a poor use of taxpayers' money because, in time, it is the rail and Luas that will tackle most of the congestion."

Newly elected councillor Deirdre Conroy, who is an architectural historian and planning specialist, has carried out a survey of the soon-to-be affected properties.

"My assessment gives a clear picture of how people's homes will be impacted by the NTA's proposals," she said.

"Double-decker buses will be driven right past their windows, and the lack of trees will deface this historic area.

"People are being offered thousands of euro for a portion of their front garden, but to be honest, nobody cares about the money. They just don't want to see their beloved communities destroyed by this scheme."

One of the many objections submitted yesterday came from 14-year-old schoolboy MJ Quinn.

"Dear NTA or whoever it may concern," he wrote. "Please don't cut down our trees and cut up our gardens.

"By doing that, you're cutting up our history and wrecking our homes.

"What's better?" he continued. "People walking or people taking buses? Walking is obviously better, so don't ruin our planet by putting in more buses."

During the march from Charlemont in Dublin's south inner city, parents and children wore red as a sign of protest and carried banners and placards highlighting their concerns.

Businessman Michael Quinn (60) said renowned poet Patrick Kavanagh would be "heartbroken" to see many of the landmarks featured in his poems taken away.

"People come here to enjoy the trees and the Georgian and Victorian structures," he said.

"This BusConnects plan is going to destroy Patrick Kavanagh's Dublin completely.

"He wrote about children playing through the railings on Pembroke Road, but now they're being taken away forever.

"Butchering Baggot Street and Pembroke Road isn't the answer.

"All we're looking for is the NTA to reconsider its proposal, which essentially rips the lungs from our community."

A spokesperson from the NTA previously said that the current concept plans would be examined by design teams over the summer. Submissions from residents will also be examined.

A second round of public consultation will begin in the autumn.

"Where there is an impact on trees, there's a number of things we will try to do," said the spokesperson. "We've submitted that we will replace more trees than we will remove."

Online Editors