Bus hijacked and set on fire outside Belfast

A bus has been destroyed after it was hijacked and set on fire in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim. Photo: Pacemaker

Four men hijacked a bus, ordered the passengers and driver off before setting it on fire in Northern Ireland this evening.

The attack, which has been condemned by politicians across the North, happened in Rathcoole, Newtownabbey, outside Belfast, shortly before 8pm.

There have been no reports of injuries.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at around 7.55pm to attend the fire at the entrance of Valley Leisure Centre on the Church Road.

The blaze was put out by 8.45pm and the fire fighters have since left, but Church Road remains closed where tactical support group officers from the PSNI are now attending.

Alliance MLA and Policing Board member John Blair said the incident was “deeply disturbing”.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said that the act is “beyond contempt” and added: “There is never any justification for such criminality, and there never will be. This only causes disruption and distress to people’s lives.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie questioned why those behind the incident are “terrorising society with the hope of achieving what exactly?

“This is utterly pathetic and it needs to stop. Those responsible do not represent the overwhelming majority who just want a peaceful society,” he said in a tweet.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon tweeted: “Buses are paid for and owned by the people of Northern Ireland. Without them people can't get to and from work, or school, or hospital appointments. Our bus drivers are working class people who deserve to be safe in their jobs. What does this madness achieve?!”

Images and videos of the vehicle set ablaze started circulating on social media at around 8.30pm on Sunday evening.

The attack in Newtownabbey follows an incident earlier this week in which a bus was hijacked by two masked and armed men and set on fire. That attack was linked to tensions over post-Brexit trade arrangements.



